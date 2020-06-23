14493 East Jewell Avenue

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #821126.



*** CHOOSE A 16 MONTH LEASE FOR $1,025/MONTH!! ***



Gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo with 708 square feet of living space.



Relax by the fireplace in the living room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinets, and a pantry for extra storage. You will find a custom tile and an espresso vanity in the bathroom. Additional features include a walk-in closet with organizer, air conditioning, and washer and dryer in unit. This condo includes a reserved parking space and access to the community pool and clubhouse!



Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing on the patio!



In a great location, close to a light rail station and Buckley Air Force Base. Offers easy access to I-225!



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



