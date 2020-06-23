All apartments in Aurora
Aurora, CO
14493 East Jewell Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14493 East Jewell Avenue

14493 East Jewell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14493 East Jewell Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Sable Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #821126.

*** CHOOSE A 16 MONTH LEASE FOR $1,025/MONTH!! ***

Gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo with 708 square feet of living space.

Relax by the fireplace in the living room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinets, and a pantry for extra storage. You will find a custom tile and an espresso vanity in the bathroom. Additional features include a walk-in closet with organizer, air conditioning, and washer and dryer in unit. This condo includes a reserved parking space and access to the community pool and clubhouse!

Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing on the patio!

In a great location, close to a light rail station and Buckley Air Force Base. Offers easy access to I-225!

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Real Property Management Colorado

303-873-RENT (7368)

www.303rent.com

Equal Opportunity Housing

*Prices and Availability Subject to Change

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLC's website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14493 East Jewell Avenue have any available units?
14493 East Jewell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14493 East Jewell Avenue have?
Some of 14493 East Jewell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14493 East Jewell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14493 East Jewell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14493 East Jewell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14493 East Jewell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 14493 East Jewell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14493 East Jewell Avenue does offer parking.
Does 14493 East Jewell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14493 East Jewell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14493 East Jewell Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14493 East Jewell Avenue has a pool.
Does 14493 East Jewell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14493 East Jewell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14493 East Jewell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14493 East Jewell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
