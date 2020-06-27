All apartments in Aurora
14475 E 22nd Pl
14475 E 22nd Pl

14475 East 22nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

14475 East 22nd Place, Aurora, CO 80011
Sable Altura Chambers

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
online portal
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Great 1/2 duplex in Aurora with lots of nearby parks! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

You'll enjoy this 2 bedroom home with beautiful hardwood floors, your own fully fenced yard, and a one car garage. The kitchen has new tile, a dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet space. The unfinished basement is great for storage and has a washer and dryer.

It is conveniently located just 2 miles from the medical campus of University Hospital, Anshutz, Children's Hospital, and the new Veterans Hospital. There is quick, direct route to DIA and also easy access to both I-70 and I-225.

The neighborhood is just 2 miles from Star K Ranch and Morrison Nature Center where you can enjoy lots of trails and nature. The Del Mar Family Aquatic Center is also close by and perfect for summer fun.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, and stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $85/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5040477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

