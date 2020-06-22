All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1442 Macon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1442 Macon Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1442 Macon Street

1442 North Macon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1442 North Macon Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Aurora will welcome you with 500 square feet of living space! Cook your favorite meals in the eat-in kitchen that comes complete with a refrigerator and a stove. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.

Within walking distance are biking and walking trails such as Lowry Park. Nearby schools include Kenton Elementary School, North Middle School, and Aurora West College Preparatory Academy High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, gas, electric, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 Macon Street have any available units?
1442 Macon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1442 Macon Street currently offering any rent specials?
1442 Macon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 Macon Street pet-friendly?
No, 1442 Macon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1442 Macon Street offer parking?
Yes, 1442 Macon Street does offer parking.
Does 1442 Macon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1442 Macon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 Macon Street have a pool?
No, 1442 Macon Street does not have a pool.
Does 1442 Macon Street have accessible units?
No, 1442 Macon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 Macon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1442 Macon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1442 Macon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1442 Macon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College