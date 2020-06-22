1442 Macon Street

Amenities

This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Aurora will welcome you with 500 square feet of living space! Cook your favorite meals in the eat-in kitchen that comes complete with a refrigerator and a stove. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.



Within walking distance are biking and walking trails such as Lowry Park. Nearby schools include Kenton Elementary School, North Middle School, and Aurora West College Preparatory Academy High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, gas, electric, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



