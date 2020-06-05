14353 E. 1st Drive #306

Amenities

in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 bed condo. close to amenities like Aurora Mall & light rails. Refrigerator, stove and microwave included. Outlet for washer and dryer. $15 dollar for application fee. Serious applicants only, background check will be conducted for candidacy.



Sable & Alameda location in Aurora.



No pets allowed

Beautiful 2 bed condo. close to amenities like Aurora Mall & light rails. Refrigerator, stove and microwave included. Outlet for washer and dryer. $15 dollar for application fee. Serious applicants only, background check will be conducted for candidacy.



Sable & Alameda location in Aurora.



No pets allowed