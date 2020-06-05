All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 17 2019 at 11:44 PM

14353 E. 1st Drive #306

14353 East 1st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14353 East 1st Drive, Aurora, CO 80011
City Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bed condo. close to amenities like Aurora Mall & light rails. Refrigerator, stove and microwave included. Outlet for washer and dryer. $15 dollar for application fee. Serious applicants only, background check will be conducted for candidacy.

Sable & Alameda location in Aurora.

No pets allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14353 E. 1st Drive #306 have any available units?
14353 E. 1st Drive #306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14353 E. 1st Drive #306 have?
Some of 14353 E. 1st Drive #306's amenities include in unit laundry, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14353 E. 1st Drive #306 currently offering any rent specials?
14353 E. 1st Drive #306 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14353 E. 1st Drive #306 pet-friendly?
No, 14353 E. 1st Drive #306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 14353 E. 1st Drive #306 offer parking?
No, 14353 E. 1st Drive #306 does not offer parking.
Does 14353 E. 1st Drive #306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14353 E. 1st Drive #306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14353 E. 1st Drive #306 have a pool?
No, 14353 E. 1st Drive #306 does not have a pool.
Does 14353 E. 1st Drive #306 have accessible units?
No, 14353 E. 1st Drive #306 does not have accessible units.
Does 14353 E. 1st Drive #306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14353 E. 1st Drive #306 does not have units with dishwashers.
