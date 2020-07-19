All apartments in Aurora
14332 East Napa Place

Location

14332 East Napa Place, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly remodeled town home located in the desirable Hidden Valley neighborhood, minutes from Cherry Creek reservoir and Anschutz Medical Campus. Featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 car attached garage, newer appliances (all included), hardwood floors and granite kitchen counter tops. The custom Venetian plaster throughout the unit is gorgeous and the unfinished basement offers unbeatable storage space. HOA takes care of the common ground maintenance so you don't have to worry about grass and snow.
Owner pays water, sewer and HOA. Call/text/message us NOW to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

