14332 East Napa Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly remodeled town home located in the desirable Hidden Valley neighborhood, minutes from Cherry Creek reservoir and Anschutz Medical Campus. Featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 car attached garage, newer appliances (all included), hardwood floors and granite kitchen counter tops. The custom Venetian plaster throughout the unit is gorgeous and the unfinished basement offers unbeatable storage space. HOA takes care of the common ground maintenance so you don't have to worry about grass and snow.

Owner pays water, sewer and HOA. Call/text/message us NOW to schedule your private showing!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/properties/e2838c8f-d764-4ed3-968e-426fbdc00f95?property_unit_id=b92831cc-1085-442f-9b8d-a39be1b72f25



(RLNE4638841)