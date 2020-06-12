14321 East Tennessee Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in a secured building in Century City will welcome you with 1,100 square feet of living space!



You are sure to love all the natural light this home has to offer! Entertain with ease in this open layout unit; with a kitchen that overlooks the living room and patio, perfect for taking advantage of the warm summer nights. The stunning kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer in unit.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio or balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Heritage Park and Bicentennial Park. Also nearby is the Aurora Town Center Mall, Aurora Public Library, Sam's Club, Wells Fargo, Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet , Pizza Hut, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.



Nearby schools include Wheeling Elementary School, Aurora Hills Middle School, and Gateway High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing.



