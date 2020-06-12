All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:06 PM

14321 East Tennessee Avenue

14321 East Tennessee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14321 East Tennessee Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in a secured building in Century City will welcome you with 1,100 square feet of living space!

You are sure to love all the natural light this home has to offer! Entertain with ease in this open layout unit; with a kitchen that overlooks the living room and patio, perfect for taking advantage of the warm summer nights. The stunning kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer in unit.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio or balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Heritage Park and Bicentennial Park. Also nearby is the Aurora Town Center Mall, Aurora Public Library, Sam's Club, Wells Fargo, Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet , Pizza Hut, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.

Nearby schools include Wheeling Elementary School, Aurora Hills Middle School, and Gateway High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14321 East Tennessee Avenue have any available units?
14321 East Tennessee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14321 East Tennessee Avenue have?
Some of 14321 East Tennessee Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14321 East Tennessee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14321 East Tennessee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14321 East Tennessee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14321 East Tennessee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14321 East Tennessee Avenue offer parking?
No, 14321 East Tennessee Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14321 East Tennessee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14321 East Tennessee Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14321 East Tennessee Avenue have a pool?
No, 14321 East Tennessee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14321 East Tennessee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14321 East Tennessee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14321 East Tennessee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14321 East Tennessee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
