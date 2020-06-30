14301 E Tennessee Ave Unit 307

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand new condo for rent. Two separate beds and two separate baths. Brand New Modern Condos! large sliding door to spacious covered patio. Beautiful Modern kitchen with brand new cabinetry, large center island, upgraded plank flooring. Large master suite with attached bathroom and walk-in closet. Floor Plans include great use of space. Central Heating and Air Conditioning. Great location near Mississippi and I-225, leaving you close to Denver, the Tech Center and the Aurora Center Light -rail Station! Water, sewer and trash INCLUDED!!

SMALL DOG ONLY

NO CATS

$300 non-refundable pet fee



$50 Application Fee per Adult Occupant (18+)

$235 Administration Fee Due at Move-In

1% Monthly Lease Admin Fee