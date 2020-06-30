All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 14301 E Tennessee Ave Unit 307.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14301 E Tennessee Ave Unit 307
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:37 AM

14301 E Tennessee Ave Unit 307

14301 East Tennessee Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
City Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14301 East Tennessee Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand new condo for rent. Two separate beds and two separate baths. Brand New Modern Condos! large sliding door to spacious covered patio. Beautiful Modern kitchen with brand new cabinetry, large center island, upgraded plank flooring. Large master suite with attached bathroom and walk-in closet. Floor Plans include great use of space. Central Heating and Air Conditioning. Great location near Mississippi and I-225, leaving you close to Denver, the Tech Center and the Aurora Center Light -rail Station! Water, sewer and trash INCLUDED!!
SMALL DOG ONLY
NO CATS
$300 non-refundable pet fee

$50 Application Fee per Adult Occupant (18+)
$235 Administration Fee Due at Move-In
1% Monthly Lease Admin Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14301 E Tennessee Ave Unit 307 have any available units?
14301 E Tennessee Ave Unit 307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14301 E Tennessee Ave Unit 307 have?
Some of 14301 E Tennessee Ave Unit 307's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14301 E Tennessee Ave Unit 307 currently offering any rent specials?
14301 E Tennessee Ave Unit 307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14301 E Tennessee Ave Unit 307 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14301 E Tennessee Ave Unit 307 is pet friendly.
Does 14301 E Tennessee Ave Unit 307 offer parking?
No, 14301 E Tennessee Ave Unit 307 does not offer parking.
Does 14301 E Tennessee Ave Unit 307 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14301 E Tennessee Ave Unit 307 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14301 E Tennessee Ave Unit 307 have a pool?
No, 14301 E Tennessee Ave Unit 307 does not have a pool.
Does 14301 E Tennessee Ave Unit 307 have accessible units?
No, 14301 E Tennessee Ave Unit 307 does not have accessible units.
Does 14301 E Tennessee Ave Unit 307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14301 E Tennessee Ave Unit 307 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College