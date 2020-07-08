14261 E 1st Dr Unit 203

Amenities

This Lovely 2-bed, 2-bath Condo has been UPDATED with New Paint and New Carpet ~ ROOMY with 1300 square feet and Large Rooms ~ Open Floorplan with a FIREPLACE, nice Balcony and Extra Storage ~ the MASTER SUITE has a Large Walk-in Closet and Private Bath with Soaker Tub ~ Central Air ~WASHER & DRYER Included ~ Sorry no pets.



CHERRY GROVE EAST is a Wonderful Community on the HIGHLINE CANAL ~ with a Great CLUBHOUSE, two Outdoor POOLS, Hot Tub ~ GREAT LOCATION just North of Alameda, East of 225 ~ Walk to LIGHT RAIL, Target, tons of Great Stores, Aurora Mall ~ EASY ACCESS to 225, Anschutz Medical Campus, DIA and much more.



REQUIREMENTS: 625+ credit scores, 3 times rent in gross income, good Rental References.



LOCATION: 14261 E. 1st Dr #203, Aurora CO ~ Cherry Grove East II

AVAILABLE: Now

RENT: $1450

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1450

LEASE TERM: 12 months

(no smoking, no pot, no pets)



For a Showing call PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378.

www.irdenver.com