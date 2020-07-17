All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

14207 E. Grand Dr. #75

14207 East Grand Drive · (720) 357-6655
Location

14207 East Grand Drive, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14207 E. Grand Dr. #75 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 956 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
UPDATED 2 BED CONDO IN AURORA!!!! - Contemporary condo with exceptional access to the entire metro Denver area. You will fall in love with this first floor, end unit, steps from your garage. I-25, 225 and light rail are right next door! Convenient access to Cherry Creek State Park including an off leash dog park. Enter into this lovingly remodeled warm and inviting open space. Enjoy the cozy gas fireplace and upgraded flooring throughout. Prepare your meals in the updated kitchen which features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and refinished cabinets. Master suite with spacious walk-in closet and master bathroom with new fixtures. An additional bedroom with a full bath features a private bath and it's own walk-in closet. New fixtures throughout with a floor pan conducive for roommates/guests. This one is sure to go fast, call today

Call TODAY for More Information!!! (720) 357-6655

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE4571763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14207 E. Grand Dr. #75 have any available units?
14207 E. Grand Dr. #75 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14207 E. Grand Dr. #75 have?
Some of 14207 E. Grand Dr. #75's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14207 E. Grand Dr. #75 currently offering any rent specials?
14207 E. Grand Dr. #75 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14207 E. Grand Dr. #75 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14207 E. Grand Dr. #75 is pet friendly.
Does 14207 E. Grand Dr. #75 offer parking?
Yes, 14207 E. Grand Dr. #75 offers parking.
Does 14207 E. Grand Dr. #75 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14207 E. Grand Dr. #75 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14207 E. Grand Dr. #75 have a pool?
No, 14207 E. Grand Dr. #75 does not have a pool.
Does 14207 E. Grand Dr. #75 have accessible units?
No, 14207 E. Grand Dr. #75 does not have accessible units.
Does 14207 E. Grand Dr. #75 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14207 E. Grand Dr. #75 does not have units with dishwashers.
