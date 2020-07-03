14182 E Colorado Dr.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8c48750068 ---- Open Floor Plan 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 725 square foot, Ground level condo. Inside features include NEW Carpeted Floors, NEW paint, Open Floor Plan, Separate Dining Room, Open Kitchen, Kitchen Pantry, Large Bedroom Walk in Closet, Cooling Unit, 1 assigned parking space, and most major appliances including Washer and Dryer. Nice outside patio to enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather with great access to community Tennis Courts, playground, pool and access to 225, Shopping, Restaurants and much more. Rent will begin at $1,000.00 and there will be a rental increase November 1st to $1,200.00 through the remainder of the lease. Pets allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com 1 Car Assigned Parking Spot Stove Washer/Dryer Wood Burning Fireplace