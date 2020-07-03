All apartments in Aurora
14182 E Colorado Dr.
14182 E Colorado Dr.

14182 East Colorado Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14182 East Colorado Drive, Aurora, CO 80012
Sable Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8c48750068 ---- Open Floor Plan 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 725 square foot, Ground level condo. Inside features include NEW Carpeted Floors, NEW paint, Open Floor Plan, Separate Dining Room, Open Kitchen, Kitchen Pantry, Large Bedroom Walk in Closet, Cooling Unit, 1 assigned parking space, and most major appliances including Washer and Dryer. Nice outside patio to enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather with great access to community Tennis Courts, playground, pool and access to 225, Shopping, Restaurants and much more. Rent will begin at $1,000.00 and there will be a rental increase November 1st to $1,200.00 through the remainder of the lease. Pets allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com 1 Car Assigned Parking Spot Stove Washer/Dryer Wood Burning Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14182 E Colorado Dr. have any available units?
14182 E Colorado Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14182 E Colorado Dr. have?
Some of 14182 E Colorado Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14182 E Colorado Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
14182 E Colorado Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14182 E Colorado Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14182 E Colorado Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 14182 E Colorado Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 14182 E Colorado Dr. offers parking.
Does 14182 E Colorado Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14182 E Colorado Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14182 E Colorado Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 14182 E Colorado Dr. has a pool.
Does 14182 E Colorado Dr. have accessible units?
No, 14182 E Colorado Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 14182 E Colorado Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14182 E Colorado Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

