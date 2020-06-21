14089 E Utah Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Remodeled 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath end-unit townhome. Beautiful new laminate floors, floor to ceiling rock wood burning fireplace and fresh paint. Kitchen features new granite counter tops, tile floors and all kitchen appliances. Includes central air, 2 covered car ports with fenced patio access to the kitchen. Basement has a 2nd family room with a non-confirming 3rd bedroom that can also be used as a workout area or office space with an adjacent bath. Community pool, club house, snow removal, trash removal and water included. Great location close to I225, DTC, new light rail station, Movie Theater, shops, schools, parks Children's Hospital, Buckley Air Force Base and more. Good income and credit required. No smoking