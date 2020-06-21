All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019

14089 E Utah Cir

14089 East Utah Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14089 East Utah Circle, Aurora, CO 80012
Sable Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Remodeled 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath end-unit townhome. Beautiful new laminate floors, floor to ceiling rock wood burning fireplace and fresh paint. Kitchen features new granite counter tops, tile floors and all kitchen appliances. Includes central air, 2 covered car ports with fenced patio access to the kitchen. Basement has a 2nd family room with a non-confirming 3rd bedroom that can also be used as a workout area or office space with an adjacent bath. Community pool, club house, snow removal, trash removal and water included. Great location close to I225, DTC, new light rail station, Movie Theater, shops, schools, parks Children's Hospital, Buckley Air Force Base and more. Good income and credit required. No smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

