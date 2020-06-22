14004 East Temple Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

SHOWING APPOINTMENTS ARE DONE THROUGH EMAIL..Three bedrooms and four bathrooms with a very spacious and open floor plan on this end unit. Lots of windows with plantation shutters, ceiling fans, hardwood floors and carpet. Kitchen is awesome with granite counter tops, breakfast bar and European style white kitchen cabinets. Master bedroom is quite large as is the walk in closet. Across the street from Cherry Creek Park and Reservoir. Close to shopping, Cherry Creek Schools. Small to medium dog allowed with additional security deposit. An 18 month lease desired. Available now. .