14004 East Temple Drive
Last updated September 23 2019 at 1:29 AM

14004 East Temple Drive

14004 East Temple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14004 East Temple Drive, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
SHOWING APPOINTMENTS ARE DONE THROUGH EMAIL..Three bedrooms and four bathrooms with a very spacious and open floor plan on this end unit. Lots of windows with plantation shutters, ceiling fans, hardwood floors and carpet. Kitchen is awesome with granite counter tops, breakfast bar and European style white kitchen cabinets. Master bedroom is quite large as is the walk in closet. Across the street from Cherry Creek Park and Reservoir. Close to shopping, Cherry Creek Schools. Small to medium dog allowed with additional security deposit. An 18 month lease desired. Available now. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14004 East Temple Drive have any available units?
14004 East Temple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14004 East Temple Drive have?
Some of 14004 East Temple Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14004 East Temple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14004 East Temple Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14004 East Temple Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14004 East Temple Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14004 East Temple Drive offer parking?
No, 14004 East Temple Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14004 East Temple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14004 East Temple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14004 East Temple Drive have a pool?
No, 14004 East Temple Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14004 East Temple Drive have accessible units?
No, 14004 East Temple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14004 East Temple Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14004 East Temple Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
