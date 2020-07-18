All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 140 E Del Mar Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
140 E Del Mar Circle
Last updated June 30 2020 at 6:41 PM

140 E Del Mar Circle

140 Del Mar Cir · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1247824
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

140 Del Mar Cir, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$1,299

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
About Park 146
WELCOME HOME TO PARK146 APARTMENT HOMES! Discover sophisticated, affordable residential living just minutes from the UCHealth and Anschutz Medical Campus. Park146, located at 146 Del Mar Circle, showcases classically styled affordable two-bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy on-site maintenance, nearby shopping and entertainment, and locally convenient public transportation, including the Denver Metro Light rail System.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 E Del Mar Circle have any available units?
140 E Del Mar Circle has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 140 E Del Mar Circle currently offering any rent specials?
140 E Del Mar Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 E Del Mar Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 E Del Mar Circle is pet friendly.
Does 140 E Del Mar Circle offer parking?
No, 140 E Del Mar Circle does not offer parking.
Does 140 E Del Mar Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 E Del Mar Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 E Del Mar Circle have a pool?
No, 140 E Del Mar Circle does not have a pool.
Does 140 E Del Mar Circle have accessible units?
No, 140 E Del Mar Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 140 E Del Mar Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 E Del Mar Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 E Del Mar Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 E Del Mar Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 140 E Del Mar Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity