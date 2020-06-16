Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

13691 E Evans Ave Available 08/12/19 Remodeled 3BD*, 3BA Home in South Aurora with 1-Car Garage. Easy Access to Cherry Creek and DTC - Stunning modern finishes combined with high ceilings give this home a luxurious feel. Located in a quiet community near restaurants and a variety of shopping destinations. Schedule a viewing at Keyrenterdenver.com



*No smoking.

*Up to two pets are negotiable.

*There is a monthly $30 water, sewer, and trash fee

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



(RLNE4405725)