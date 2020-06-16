All apartments in Aurora
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

13691 E Evans Ave

13691 East Evans Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13691 East Evans Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
13691 E Evans Ave Available 08/12/19 Remodeled 3BD*, 3BA Home in South Aurora with 1-Car Garage. Easy Access to Cherry Creek and DTC - Stunning modern finishes combined with high ceilings give this home a luxurious feel. Located in a quiet community near restaurants and a variety of shopping destinations. Schedule a viewing at Keyrenterdenver.com

*No smoking.
*Up to two pets are negotiable.
*There is a monthly $30 water, sewer, and trash fee
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4405725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13691 E Evans Ave have any available units?
13691 E Evans Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13691 E Evans Ave have?
Some of 13691 E Evans Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13691 E Evans Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13691 E Evans Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13691 E Evans Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13691 E Evans Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13691 E Evans Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13691 E Evans Ave offers parking.
Does 13691 E Evans Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13691 E Evans Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13691 E Evans Ave have a pool?
Yes, 13691 E Evans Ave has a pool.
Does 13691 E Evans Ave have accessible units?
No, 13691 E Evans Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13691 E Evans Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13691 E Evans Ave has units with dishwashers.
