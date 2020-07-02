13598 E Colfax Ave 4612

Amenities
Two Bedroom Near Fitz Medical: TWO MONTHS FREE - Property Id: 255378
SPECIAL: 8 WEEKS FREE on select floor plans** unit rates subject to daily change. Price does not include rent special.
B1 Uno, one of seventeen one bedroom floor plans available currently. 1 parking space included free with rent.
COMMUNITY AMENITIES:
Two resort-style pools w/ Outdoor grilling & firepits
24 hr fitness center w/ Yoga + spin rooms
Three clubrooms, controlled access building & parking
24-hour business center & conference room
Equipped bike repair & storage + dog wash & bark park
Ground level dining: IHOP, Firehouse Subs, Sushirama
Package lockers.
INTERIORS:
10' & 12' ceilings, Hardwood-style floors, Granite & quartz countertops, chrome fixtures, Smart thermostats, Stainless appliances*, Spacious balconies*, Custom built in bookshelves and desks*,+ Island kitchens*, washer & dryer in unit, Track & pendant lighting, USB outlets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255378
