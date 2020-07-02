All apartments in Aurora
13598 E Colfax Ave 4612

13598 East Colfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13598 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
yoga
Two Bedroom Near Fitz Medical: TWO MONTHS FREE - Property Id: 255378

SPECIAL: 8 WEEKS FREE on select floor plans** unit rates subject to daily change. Price does not include rent special.

B1 Uno, one of seventeen one bedroom floor plans available currently. 1 parking space included free with rent.

COMMUNITY AMENITIES:
Two resort-style pools w/ Outdoor grilling & firepits
24 hr fitness center w/ Yoga + spin rooms
Three clubrooms, controlled access building & parking
24-hour business center & conference room
Equipped bike repair & storage + dog wash & bark park
Ground level dining: IHOP, Firehouse Subs, Sushirama
Package lockers.

INTERIORS:
10' & 12' ceilings, Hardwood-style floors, Granite & quartz countertops, chrome fixtures, Smart thermostats, Stainless appliances*, Spacious balconies*, Custom built in bookshelves and desks*,+ Island kitchens*, washer & dryer in unit, Track & pendant lighting, USB outlets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255378
Property Id 255378

(RLNE5774965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13598 E Colfax Ave 4612 have any available units?
13598 E Colfax Ave 4612 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13598 E Colfax Ave 4612 have?
Some of 13598 E Colfax Ave 4612's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13598 E Colfax Ave 4612 currently offering any rent specials?
13598 E Colfax Ave 4612 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13598 E Colfax Ave 4612 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13598 E Colfax Ave 4612 is pet friendly.
Does 13598 E Colfax Ave 4612 offer parking?
Yes, 13598 E Colfax Ave 4612 offers parking.
Does 13598 E Colfax Ave 4612 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13598 E Colfax Ave 4612 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13598 E Colfax Ave 4612 have a pool?
Yes, 13598 E Colfax Ave 4612 has a pool.
Does 13598 E Colfax Ave 4612 have accessible units?
No, 13598 E Colfax Ave 4612 does not have accessible units.
Does 13598 E Colfax Ave 4612 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13598 E Colfax Ave 4612 has units with dishwashers.

