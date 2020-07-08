All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1330 Peoria Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1330 Peoria Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:41 PM

1330 Peoria Street

1330 Peoria Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1330 Peoria Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
Discover sophisticated, affordable residential living just minutes from the UCHealth and Anschutz Medical Campus. Our renovated apartments are spacious, modern, unique, and designed with your lifestyle in mind. At Park at Fitzsimons, located at 1360 Peoria Street, you’ll find a beautiful studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from with renovated interiors. You can relax in the community pool and hot tub or enjoy a work out in the fitness facility. Enjoy on-site maintenance, nearby shopping and entertainment, and locally convenient public transportation, including the Denver Metro Light rail System. Park at Fitzsimons is a commuters dream!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 Peoria Street have any available units?
1330 Peoria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 Peoria Street have?
Some of 1330 Peoria Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 Peoria Street currently offering any rent specials?
1330 Peoria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 Peoria Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1330 Peoria Street is pet friendly.
Does 1330 Peoria Street offer parking?
No, 1330 Peoria Street does not offer parking.
Does 1330 Peoria Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 Peoria Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 Peoria Street have a pool?
Yes, 1330 Peoria Street has a pool.
Does 1330 Peoria Street have accessible units?
No, 1330 Peoria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 Peoria Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1330 Peoria Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College