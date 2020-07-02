All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 20 2020

13208 East Asbury Drive

13208 East Asbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13208 East Asbury Drive, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This townhome has a total of 1,208 square feet of living space, with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

The master bedroom is a huge open loft with an attached master bathroom and an oversized walk-in closet with built in shelving. The spacious living room has vaulted ceilings & a wood burning fireplace. The second bedroom and full bathroom are located on the main floor. The kitchen is complete with fridge, stove, dishwasher and disposal and has access to the back patio that sits on the Golf Course.

Sit outside and enjoy the amazing views! This home also includes one reserved parking space.

Easy access to I-225, the Cherry Creek Reservoir, and more.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13208 East Asbury Drive have any available units?
13208 East Asbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13208 East Asbury Drive have?
Some of 13208 East Asbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13208 East Asbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13208 East Asbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13208 East Asbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13208 East Asbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 13208 East Asbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13208 East Asbury Drive offers parking.
Does 13208 East Asbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13208 East Asbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13208 East Asbury Drive have a pool?
No, 13208 East Asbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13208 East Asbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 13208 East Asbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13208 East Asbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13208 East Asbury Drive has units with dishwashers.

