All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 13165 E 13th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
13165 E 13th Ave
Last updated April 3 2019 at 1:50 PM

13165 E 13th Ave

13165 East 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13165 East 13th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1e7574e024 ----
***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for current available listings.***

Newly updated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home with almost 1100 sq ft of living space located in Hoffman Height of Aurora within walking distance to Anschutz Medical Campus.

Laminate wood floors, luxury vinyl plank, NEW carpet and ceiling fans throughout!

Spacious Kitchen offers granite counters, stainless appliances and plenty of cabinet space.

Master Bedroom features spacious closet and half Bath.

Laundry Room includes full size stackable washer/dryer.

HUGE, fenced backyard with detached 1 car Garage and covered patio.

Close proximity to Anschutz Medical Campus, Shopping, Dining, local Schools, Aurora Hills Golf Course, Community College of Aurora and easy access to I-225 and I70.

Available NOW

Walking Distance To Anschutz Medical Campus

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13165 E 13th Ave have any available units?
13165 E 13th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13165 E 13th Ave have?
Some of 13165 E 13th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13165 E 13th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13165 E 13th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13165 E 13th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13165 E 13th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 13165 E 13th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13165 E 13th Ave offers parking.
Does 13165 E 13th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13165 E 13th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13165 E 13th Ave have a pool?
No, 13165 E 13th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13165 E 13th Ave have accessible units?
No, 13165 E 13th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13165 E 13th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13165 E 13th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
The Fremont Residences
13021 E. 21st Ave
Aurora, CO 80045
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College