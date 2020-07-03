13165 E 13th Ave

Amenities

Newly updated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home with almost 1100 sq ft of living space located in Hoffman Height of Aurora within walking distance to Anschutz Medical Campus.



Laminate wood floors, luxury vinyl plank, NEW carpet and ceiling fans throughout!



Spacious Kitchen offers granite counters, stainless appliances and plenty of cabinet space.



Master Bedroom features spacious closet and half Bath.



Laundry Room includes full size stackable washer/dryer.



HUGE, fenced backyard with detached 1 car Garage and covered patio.



Close proximity to Anschutz Medical Campus, Shopping, Dining, local Schools, Aurora Hills Golf Course, Community College of Aurora and easy access to I-225 and I70.



Available NOW



Walking Distance To Anschutz Medical Campus