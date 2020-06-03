1301 Beeler St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- This large, 4 bedroom ranch home is just what you're looking for!



There are two bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs, and two additional bedrooms plus a 3/4 bathroom downstairs. The kitchen is nicely updated. You'll also enjoy the flexible living space, fireplace, and plenty of storage room.



It sits on a large corner lot, right across the street from the highly desired Boston K-8 school. It is near bus routes, shopping, dining, and entertainment.



Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.



Sorry, no Section 8.



(RLNE3515448)