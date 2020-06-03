All apartments in Aurora
1301 Beeler St
1301 Beeler St

1301 Beeler Street · No Longer Available
1301 Beeler Street, Aurora, CO 80010
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
fireplace
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- This large, 4 bedroom ranch home is just what you're looking for!

There are two bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs, and two additional bedrooms plus a 3/4 bathroom downstairs. The kitchen is nicely updated. You'll also enjoy the flexible living space, fireplace, and plenty of storage room.

It sits on a large corner lot, right across the street from the highly desired Boston K-8 school. It is near bus routes, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.

Sorry, no Section 8.

(RLNE3515448)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

