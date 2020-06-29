12921 E Cornell Ave

Amenities
Available 07/01/19 Close to Light Rail, I225, I25, DTC & Downtown Den - Property Id: 129399
2 Bedrooms+Huge Loft + 2.5 Bathrooms, About 1700 Sq Ft Finished Close to Light Rail, I225, I25, DTC and Downtown, Two Story Town-home with Basement, 2 Attached Garage, Private Back Yard, Immaculate Condition, Light, & Roomy
- 2 Minutes from Light Rail on Parker Rd, I-225 & Parker
-10 Minutes from Denver Tech Center (DTC )
-20 Minutes from Down Town Denver
-CHERRY CREEK SCHOOL DIST
-Quiet and Great Location close to I-225 and I-25
- About 1700 Square Feet with Basement
-Light, Bright, Airy, Open Floor Plan, 2 Story Style, Vaulted ceilings
- Master suit + 2nd Bedroom + Loft, and A Full Bathroom Up Stairs
- 1/2 Bath, Family Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen with Knock on the Main Level
-Washer and Dryer plus Storage in the Basement
- 2 Attached Car Garage and Private Fenced Backyard
- Bathrooms totally remodeled with Tile Flooring Hardwood Floors
- Break Fire Place in Family Room
-All Appliances including Washer/Dryer included
- NO Smoking One Small Dog/Cat with Extra Deposit&Rent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129399
