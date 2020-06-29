12921 E Cornell Ave

Amenities

Available 07/01/19 Close to Light Rail, I225, I25, DTC & Downtown Den - Property Id: 129399



2 Bedrooms+Huge Loft + 2.5 Bathrooms, About 1700 Sq Ft Finished Close to Light Rail, I225, I25, DTC and Downtown, Two Story Town-home with Basement, 2 Attached Garage, Private Back Yard, Immaculate Condition, Light, & Roomy

- 2 Minutes from Light Rail on Parker Rd, I-225 & Parker

-10 Minutes from Denver Tech Center (DTC )

-20 Minutes from Down Town Denver

-CHERRY CREEK SCHOOL DIST

-Quiet and Great Location close to I-225 and I-25

- About 1700 Square Feet with Basement

-Light, Bright, Airy, Open Floor Plan, 2 Story Style, Vaulted ceilings

- Master suit + 2nd Bedroom + Loft, and A Full Bathroom Up Stairs

- 1/2 Bath, Family Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen with Knock on the Main Level

-Washer and Dryer plus Storage in the Basement

- 2 Attached Car Garage and Private Fenced Backyard

- Bathrooms totally remodeled with Tile Flooring Hardwood Floors

- Break Fire Place in Family Room

-All Appliances including Washer/Dryer included

- NO Smoking One Small Dog/Cat with Extra Deposit&Rent

