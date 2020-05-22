1289 S Troy St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage

ROOMS for rent in this Beautiful shared 2 level Townhome. This home is located in Southeast Aurora in a quiet family based community. This is an up and coming community near the Aurora mall, lite rail and pacific ocean marketplace. Pool and clubhouse located right outside the unit. Master Bedroom is fully furnished. 3rd Bedroom unfurnished/furnished. 1 and 1/2 bathroom. Washer and Dryer in unit

New paint. New floors. New carpet. Backyard area for lounging. First Month and last month rent due on move in date.

Master Bedroom $850

3rd Bedroom $700

2nd bedroom is occupied by college age male. Gas, electric, water and trash are included in rent



We are seeking responsible, quiet, clean roommates. 420 friendly. Showings will be from 3pm-6pm Mon-Fri. Saturday 9 am to 1pm. Please call first to schedule a viewing between the times given. If these times are inconvenient for you, please call to schedule an alternate time.