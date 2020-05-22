All apartments in Aurora
1289 S Troy St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1289 S Troy St

1289 South Troy Street · No Longer Available
Location

1289 South Troy Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Utah Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
Townhouse close to nine mile..

ROOMS for rent in this Beautiful shared 2 level Townhome. This home is located in Southeast Aurora in a quiet family based community. This is an up and coming community near the Aurora mall, lite rail and pacific ocean marketplace. Pool and clubhouse located right outside the unit. Master Bedroom is fully furnished. 3rd Bedroom unfurnished/furnished. 1 and 1/2 bathroom. Washer and Dryer in unit
New paint. New floors. New carpet. Backyard area for lounging. First Month and last month rent due on move in date.
Master Bedroom $850
3rd Bedroom $700
2nd bedroom is occupied by college age male. Gas, electric, water and trash are included in rent

We are seeking responsible, quiet, clean roommates. 420 friendly. Showings will be from 3pm-6pm Mon-Fri. Saturday 9 am to 1pm. Please call first to schedule a viewing between the times given. If these times are inconvenient for you, please call to schedule an alternate time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1289 S Troy St have any available units?
1289 S Troy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1289 S Troy St have?
Some of 1289 S Troy St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1289 S Troy St currently offering any rent specials?
1289 S Troy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1289 S Troy St pet-friendly?
No, 1289 S Troy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1289 S Troy St offer parking?
Yes, 1289 S Troy St offers parking.
Does 1289 S Troy St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1289 S Troy St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1289 S Troy St have a pool?
Yes, 1289 S Troy St has a pool.
Does 1289 S Troy St have accessible units?
No, 1289 S Troy St does not have accessible units.
Does 1289 S Troy St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1289 S Troy St has units with dishwashers.

