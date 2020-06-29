All apartments in Aurora
1281 Wheeling Street

1281 Wheeling Street · No Longer Available
Location

1281 Wheeling Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1281 Wheeling Street Available 12/05/19 Updated 3 Bed/3 Bath in AURORA!!!!! ***Blocks from Medical Campus - This Newly Updated Home is Gorgeous! 3 Bedrooms, 3 Newly Renovated Bathrooms, Newer Vinyl Windows, Completely Fenced in yard, Recently Updated Kitchen with all Stainless Steel Appliances, huge Double Sink. Beautiful hardwoods throughout this stunning open floor plan! Amazing Yard w/ lush grass, Mature tree w/ Round-About Seating for Guests, Oversize one-car Attached Garage w/ Work Bench. Walk or Bike to Hospital, Shops and Restaurants!

*LEASE TERMS NEGOTIABLE FOR WELL-QUALIFIED APPLICANTS!*

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE3564894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1281 Wheeling Street have any available units?
1281 Wheeling Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1281 Wheeling Street have?
Some of 1281 Wheeling Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1281 Wheeling Street currently offering any rent specials?
1281 Wheeling Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1281 Wheeling Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1281 Wheeling Street is pet friendly.
Does 1281 Wheeling Street offer parking?
Yes, 1281 Wheeling Street offers parking.
Does 1281 Wheeling Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1281 Wheeling Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1281 Wheeling Street have a pool?
No, 1281 Wheeling Street does not have a pool.
Does 1281 Wheeling Street have accessible units?
No, 1281 Wheeling Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1281 Wheeling Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1281 Wheeling Street does not have units with dishwashers.
