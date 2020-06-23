1278 Salem Street

Amenities
Clean 3 bed, 2 bath all brick mini-executive home located walking distance to Fitzsimons Medical Center, parks, shopping and more.
This beautifully ranch home features a great kitchen with upscale cabinets, brand new vinyl dual-pane windows, new tile flows in main areas, newer carpet in each of the 3 bedrooms, and new blinds throughout.
The huge back yard is fenced and has a covered patio, and perfect for your pets, kids and weekend get togethers.
Other features:
-Attached 1 Car Garage
-Central Air
-Washer/ Dryer
-6 month Lease
-Separate Utility Room
-Large Driveway and Off-Street Parking
Pets - Yes
Cooling Type - AC
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - No
Parking - 1 Car Garage
Basement - None
School District - Aurora
Do not wait. This property will move fast, email for your showing today.
