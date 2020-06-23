All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1278 Salem Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1278 Salem Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1278 Salem Street

1278 Salem Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1278 Salem Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Housing Vouchers Accepted!! A Complete Jewel Near CU Medical Center With 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathrooms! - APPLY NOW https://www.gkhouses.com/echo-summit-application/

Clean 3 bed, 2 bath all brick mini-executive home located walking distance to Fitzsimons Medical Center, parks, shopping and more.

This beautifully ranch home features a great kitchen with upscale cabinets, brand new vinyl dual-pane windows, new tile flows in main areas, newer carpet in each of the 3 bedrooms, and new blinds throughout.

The huge back yard is fenced and has a covered patio, and perfect for your pets, kids and weekend get togethers.

Other features:
-Attached 1 Car Garage
-Central Air
-Washer/ Dryer
-6 month Lease
-Separate Utility Room
-Large Driveway and Off-Street Parking

Pets - Yes
Cooling Type - AC
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - No
Parking - 1 Car Garage
Basement - None
School District - Aurora

Do not wait. This property will move fast, email for your showing today.
Echo Summit Properties
303-768-8255
www.echo-summit.com
info@echo-summit.com

Not exactly what you are looking for? Make sure and view our complete inventory of quality rentals at www.echo-summit.com

(RLNE3701760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1278 Salem Street have any available units?
1278 Salem Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1278 Salem Street have?
Some of 1278 Salem Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1278 Salem Street currently offering any rent specials?
1278 Salem Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1278 Salem Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1278 Salem Street is pet friendly.
Does 1278 Salem Street offer parking?
Yes, 1278 Salem Street does offer parking.
Does 1278 Salem Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1278 Salem Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1278 Salem Street have a pool?
No, 1278 Salem Street does not have a pool.
Does 1278 Salem Street have accessible units?
No, 1278 Salem Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1278 Salem Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1278 Salem Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College