1278 Salem Street

Housing Vouchers Accepted!! A Complete Jewel Near CU Medical Center With 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathrooms! - APPLY NOW https://www.gkhouses.com/echo-summit-application/



Clean 3 bed, 2 bath all brick mini-executive home located walking distance to Fitzsimons Medical Center, parks, shopping and more.



This beautifully ranch home features a great kitchen with upscale cabinets, brand new vinyl dual-pane windows, new tile flows in main areas, newer carpet in each of the 3 bedrooms, and new blinds throughout.



The huge back yard is fenced and has a covered patio, and perfect for your pets, kids and weekend get togethers.



Other features:

-Attached 1 Car Garage

-Central Air

-Washer/ Dryer

-6 month Lease

-Separate Utility Room

-Large Driveway and Off-Street Parking



Pets - Yes

Cooling Type - AC

Utilities included - Tenant Pays All

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - No

Parking - 1 Car Garage

Basement - None

School District - Aurora



Do not wait. This property will move fast, email for your showing today.

