Aurora, CO
12546 E Cornell Ave #202
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

12546 E Cornell Ave #202

12546 East Cornell Avenue · No Longer Available
Aurora
The Dam
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

12546 East Cornell Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
The Dam

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
12546 E Cornell Ave #202 Available 08/01/19 walk to light rail Parker/I-225 condo 2bed 2ba 2nd floor W/D A/C FP balcony pool/tennis - Please check out our website for more pictures and to view our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com
NO Section 8 please
Open floor plan. Feels bigger than 1100 sf. 2 big bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Off street parking. Must have parking passes in your window...you will get them after move in. Community pool and tennis. Close to shopping, I-225 and Parker Rd and light rail station. Easy commute to Downtown or DTC. Near Cherry Creek Res. This unit has it all - Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, full size washer and dryer, wood burning fireplace, central air, gas heat. White appliances. Doesn't get any better than this one. Owner pays water and sewer. Cherry Creek Schools. HOA says only 1 dog or 2 cats per unit. Community swimming pool and tennis courts + clubhouse. Cherry Creek Schools. Balcony. Come check it out. Walking distance to the light rail station at Parker/I-225. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Please drive by the complex and the neighborhood first before setting a showing to make sure it meets your criteria. Then give Kevin a call to set a showing or any other questions at 303/531-5540 or you can text him at 303/570-4285 be sure to add the address you are inquiring about. Thanks. 1100sf. Outside smoking only. Near I-225 and Parker Rd Behind King Soopers
Water and sewer paid + trash and general maintenance. No BBQ grills except with a 1 lb bottle allowed per HOA guidelines.

(RLNE4599585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12546 E Cornell Ave #202 have any available units?
12546 E Cornell Ave #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12546 E Cornell Ave #202 have?
Some of 12546 E Cornell Ave #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12546 E Cornell Ave #202 currently offering any rent specials?
12546 E Cornell Ave #202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12546 E Cornell Ave #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12546 E Cornell Ave #202 is pet friendly.
Does 12546 E Cornell Ave #202 offer parking?
Yes, 12546 E Cornell Ave #202 does offer parking.
Does 12546 E Cornell Ave #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12546 E Cornell Ave #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12546 E Cornell Ave #202 have a pool?
Yes, 12546 E Cornell Ave #202 has a pool.
Does 12546 E Cornell Ave #202 have accessible units?
No, 12546 E Cornell Ave #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 12546 E Cornell Ave #202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12546 E Cornell Ave #202 has units with dishwashers.
