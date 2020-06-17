Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

12546 E Cornell Ave #202 Available 08/01/19 walk to light rail Parker/I-225 condo 2bed 2ba 2nd floor W/D A/C FP balcony pool/tennis - Please check out our website for more pictures and to view our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com

NO Section 8 please

Open floor plan. Feels bigger than 1100 sf. 2 big bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Off street parking. Must have parking passes in your window...you will get them after move in. Community pool and tennis. Close to shopping, I-225 and Parker Rd and light rail station. Easy commute to Downtown or DTC. Near Cherry Creek Res. This unit has it all - Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, full size washer and dryer, wood burning fireplace, central air, gas heat. White appliances. Doesn't get any better than this one. Owner pays water and sewer. Cherry Creek Schools. HOA says only 1 dog or 2 cats per unit. Community swimming pool and tennis courts + clubhouse. Cherry Creek Schools. Balcony. Come check it out. Walking distance to the light rail station at Parker/I-225. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Please drive by the complex and the neighborhood first before setting a showing to make sure it meets your criteria. Then give Kevin a call to set a showing or any other questions at 303/531-5540 or you can text him at 303/570-4285 be sure to add the address you are inquiring about. Thanks. 1100sf. Outside smoking only. Near I-225 and Parker Rd Behind King Soopers

Water and sewer paid + trash and general maintenance. No BBQ grills except with a 1 lb bottle allowed per HOA guidelines.



(RLNE4599585)