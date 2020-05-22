All apartments in Aurora
1252 Tucson St
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

1252 Tucson St

1252 Tucson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1252 Tucson Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully remodeled Ranch 3 BDR, 2 Bath house just minutes away from Anschutz Medical campus and everything at Fitzsimons. New electrical, new paint. Newer windows and carpet. With a lovely grass front yard, mature trees and a quiet street, it is an easy place to relax at the end of a day. The back yard is fenced and has grass areas, a garden area and patio space. The kitchen is open and has plenty of room for eat in dining. There is a back family room with a fireplace and bright windows to enjoy all season. A large living room with a 2nd fireplace and open floor plan connect the kitchen and the living spaces. The Main BDR has a large bath and the 2 others share a Jack/Jill. The laundry includes a washer and dryer. There is an enclosed entry for dry access when the weather is cold and a security system option. The garage is attached and there is a huge new driveway for tons of additional parking or an RV. Rox Edge manages properties throughout the Denver Metro area and fully complies with all fair housing laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1252 Tucson St have any available units?
1252 Tucson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1252 Tucson St have?
Some of 1252 Tucson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1252 Tucson St currently offering any rent specials?
1252 Tucson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1252 Tucson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1252 Tucson St is pet friendly.
Does 1252 Tucson St offer parking?
Yes, 1252 Tucson St offers parking.
Does 1252 Tucson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1252 Tucson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1252 Tucson St have a pool?
No, 1252 Tucson St does not have a pool.
Does 1252 Tucson St have accessible units?
No, 1252 Tucson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1252 Tucson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1252 Tucson St does not have units with dishwashers.
