1249 S Ceylon St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

1249 S Ceylon St

1249 South Ceylon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1249 South Ceylon Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Side Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Ranch Home in Quiet Aurora Neighborhood - Property Id: 248620

You won't want to miss this beautiful ranch style home in the quiet Kingsborough neighborhood of Aurora. This property has a spacious layout and includes an oversized one car garage. Additional 300sqft attached sunroom for bonus space. Kitchen, bathroom and flooring have been recently remodeled. Located close to the Buckley Airforce Base, Denver, and Southlands mall with easy access to parks, trails and a greenbelt. Non-smoking and pet friendly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248620
Property Id 248620

(RLNE5658519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

