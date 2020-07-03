1243 S Zeno Way #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful End unit Town home in Aurora !!! - This beautiful 3 bedroom end unit located minutes from Buckley Air force Base.



When you walk in you will be surprised. This home features brand new carpet on the main level. The kitchen is updated and has plenty of counter space to cook. Upstairs features 2 bed rooms with an updated bathroom.



The bottom level features a rec room with one bedroom and an updated bathroom. This home has so many upgrades!!!



End unit, located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and public transportation, Pool, Tennis courts for the summer time. This home has a dedicated parking spot, Private porch area. A/C and a fireplace.



Call today for a showing this home will not last!!!

720-474-2822



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5388249)