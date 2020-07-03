All apartments in Aurora
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

1243 S Zeno Way #A

1243 South Zeno Way · No Longer Available
Location

1243 South Zeno Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful End unit Town home in Aurora !!! - This beautiful 3 bedroom end unit located minutes from Buckley Air force Base.

When you walk in you will be surprised. This home features brand new carpet on the main level. The kitchen is updated and has plenty of counter space to cook. Upstairs features 2 bed rooms with an updated bathroom.

The bottom level features a rec room with one bedroom and an updated bathroom. This home has so many upgrades!!!

End unit, located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and public transportation, Pool, Tennis courts for the summer time. This home has a dedicated parking spot, Private porch area. A/C and a fireplace.

Call today for a showing this home will not last!!!
720-474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5388249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1243 S Zeno Way #A have any available units?
1243 S Zeno Way #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1243 S Zeno Way #A have?
Some of 1243 S Zeno Way #A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1243 S Zeno Way #A currently offering any rent specials?
1243 S Zeno Way #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1243 S Zeno Way #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1243 S Zeno Way #A is pet friendly.
Does 1243 S Zeno Way #A offer parking?
Yes, 1243 S Zeno Way #A offers parking.
Does 1243 S Zeno Way #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1243 S Zeno Way #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1243 S Zeno Way #A have a pool?
Yes, 1243 S Zeno Way #A has a pool.
Does 1243 S Zeno Way #A have accessible units?
No, 1243 S Zeno Way #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1243 S Zeno Way #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1243 S Zeno Way #A does not have units with dishwashers.

