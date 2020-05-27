All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1226 Jamaica St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1226 Jamaica St
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

1226 Jamaica St

1226 North Jamaica Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1226 North Jamaica Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1226 Jamaica St Available 07/01/19 Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms and 2 Living Rooms Ranch Home w/Big Yard! - Over 1700 square feet of living in this newly painted ranch home in Aurora.

4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms & 2 Living Rooms, Large Backyard. New Appliances.

Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water, and trash.
Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.
Pets ok with additional non-refundable deposit. Breed restrictions apply.
Section 8 Accepted.

Visit simplygreatrentals (dot) com to schedule a showing today or apply!

(RLNE4204647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 Jamaica St have any available units?
1226 Jamaica St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1226 Jamaica St have?
Some of 1226 Jamaica St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 Jamaica St currently offering any rent specials?
1226 Jamaica St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 Jamaica St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1226 Jamaica St is pet friendly.
Does 1226 Jamaica St offer parking?
No, 1226 Jamaica St does not offer parking.
Does 1226 Jamaica St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 Jamaica St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 Jamaica St have a pool?
No, 1226 Jamaica St does not have a pool.
Does 1226 Jamaica St have accessible units?
No, 1226 Jamaica St does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 Jamaica St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1226 Jamaica St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College