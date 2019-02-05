All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 30 2020 at 7:08 PM

12059 East Center Avenue

12059 East Center Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12059 East Center Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
*** 14 MONTH LEASE ***

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 1,448 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with a pantry, fridge, microwave, and stove. Other great features of this home are a swamp cooler, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are walking trails, and Expo Park. Also nearby are Safeway, Red Lobster, Golden Corral and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.

Nearby Cherry Creek schools include Highline Elementary School, Prairie Middle School, Overland High School, and Challenge School K-12.

One Dog up to 50 lbs. is welcome upon owner approval, pet deposit, and $35/month pet rent.

Sorry, no utilities are included.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12059 East Center Avenue have any available units?
12059 East Center Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12059 East Center Avenue have?
Some of 12059 East Center Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12059 East Center Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12059 East Center Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12059 East Center Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12059 East Center Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12059 East Center Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12059 East Center Avenue offers parking.
Does 12059 East Center Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12059 East Center Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12059 East Center Avenue have a pool?
No, 12059 East Center Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12059 East Center Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12059 East Center Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12059 East Center Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12059 East Center Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

