12059 East Center Avenue

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage microwave range

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 1,448 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with a pantry, fridge, microwave, and stove. Other great features of this home are a swamp cooler, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are walking trails, and Expo Park. Also nearby are Safeway, Red Lobster, Golden Corral and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.



Nearby Cherry Creek schools include Highline Elementary School, Prairie Middle School, Overland High School, and Challenge School K-12.



One Dog up to 50 lbs. is welcome upon owner approval, pet deposit, and $35/month pet rent.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



*** 14 MONTH LEASE ***



