1184 Dallas Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Cute 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Duplex Near Lowry With Garage - Very spacious duplex! Huge living room and dining area. Full kitchen with space for a small table. Seperate laundry room for washer and dryer. One full bathroom and two bedroom! Both very spacious bedrooms with newer carpet. One car detached garage with storage area. Conveniently located near VA Hospital, University Hospital, Lowry and Colfax. Water is included in the rent. To schedule a showing, call 720.408.1144.



Professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2533825)