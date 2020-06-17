All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1180 Victor Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1180 Victor Street
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

1180 Victor Street

1180 Victor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1180 Victor Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Newly Remodeled Home in Hoffman Heights - Property Id: 147522

Welcome to Hoffman Heights! This Ranch Home is s, and VA Hospitals, I225, Colfax Light Rail Station, Restaurants. 4 bd/2 ba. New Blinds, Carpet, Laminate, Tile, Furnace/AC, and Water Heater. Beautifully Remodeled Master Bath with Spa Tub, Steam Shower, with Oversized Closet. Spacious Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer hookups. Detached 1 1/2 car garage with door opener. Long Driveway with plenty of off Street Parking. Quiet, Established Neighborhood. Clean and Comfortable, A Great Place to call Home! Security System in place if Tenant chooses to activate. Tenant responsible for Gas and Electric, Water, Snow Removal, and Mowing Lawn (mower included). Owner pays for Trash. Available Now. 2yr lease preferred. Call John at Central Park Properties LLC at 303-478-6829 for your showing today. Deposit and 1st months rent are due when lease is signed. All tenants over 18 must apply through TurboTenant.com. No smoking or growing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147522p
Property Id 147522

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5097183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1180 Victor Street have any available units?
1180 Victor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1180 Victor Street have?
Some of 1180 Victor Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1180 Victor Street currently offering any rent specials?
1180 Victor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1180 Victor Street pet-friendly?
No, 1180 Victor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1180 Victor Street offer parking?
Yes, 1180 Victor Street offers parking.
Does 1180 Victor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1180 Victor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1180 Victor Street have a pool?
No, 1180 Victor Street does not have a pool.
Does 1180 Victor Street have accessible units?
No, 1180 Victor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1180 Victor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1180 Victor Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College