1180 Victor Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Newly Remodeled Home in Hoffman Heights - Property Id: 147522



Welcome to Hoffman Heights! This Ranch Home is s, and VA Hospitals, I225, Colfax Light Rail Station, Restaurants. 4 bd/2 ba. New Blinds, Carpet, Laminate, Tile, Furnace/AC, and Water Heater. Beautifully Remodeled Master Bath with Spa Tub, Steam Shower, with Oversized Closet. Spacious Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer hookups. Detached 1 1/2 car garage with door opener. Long Driveway with plenty of off Street Parking. Quiet, Established Neighborhood. Clean and Comfortable, A Great Place to call Home! Security System in place if Tenant chooses to activate. Tenant responsible for Gas and Electric, Water, Snow Removal, and Mowing Lawn (mower included). Owner pays for Trash. Available Now. 2yr lease preferred. Call John at Central Park Properties LLC at 303-478-6829 for your showing today. Deposit and 1st months rent are due when lease is signed. All tenants over 18 must apply through TurboTenant.com. No smoking or growing.

No Pets Allowed



