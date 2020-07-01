1179 S Waco St D

Amenities
Unit D Available 05/15/20 Designer Townhouse 5 Min To Buckley AF Base - Property Id: 50608
Located just 1/2 mile from Buckley AFB main gate! Inviting 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome features an open floorplan, gas fireplace, remodeled kitchen w/ granite counters, dishwasher, stainless appliances, pantry, and breakfast bar. Easy to maintain beautiful hardwood-look flooring is durable enough for fido and beautiful for you. Spacious master with skylight and walk-in closet. New washer/dryer in unit. Central A/C. Small fenced backyard has west facing deck w/ open space views. One reserved parking space right out your front door! This townhome is in an immaculate community w/ a huge park at the end of your street. Community amenities include tennis court, pool, and a fitness facility. Cats and dogs accepted with pet rent. Close to open space, nature trails, Buckley Air Force Base, I-225, E-470, DTC and DIA. Schedule an in-person or Facetime showing today! Move in as early as May 15, 2020.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/50608
No Dogs Allowed
