1179 S Waco St D

Unit D Available 05/15/20 - Property Id: 50608



Located just 1/2 mile from Buckley AFB main gate! Inviting 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome features an open floorplan, gas fireplace, remodeled kitchen w/ granite counters, dishwasher, stainless appliances, pantry, and breakfast bar. Easy to maintain beautiful hardwood-look flooring is durable enough for fido and beautiful for you. Spacious master with skylight and walk-in closet. New washer/dryer in unit. Central A/C. Small fenced backyard has west facing deck w/ open space views. One reserved parking space right out your front door! This townhome is in an immaculate community w/ a huge park at the end of your street. Community amenities include tennis court, pool, and a fitness facility. Cats and dogs accepted with pet rent. Close to open space, nature trails, Buckley Air Force Base, I-225, E-470, DTC and DIA. Schedule an in-person or Facetime showing today! Move in as early as May 15, 2020.

