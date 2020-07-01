All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

1179 S Waco St D

1179 South Waco Street · No Longer Available
Location

1179 South Waco Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit D Available 05/15/20 Designer Townhouse 5 Min To Buckley AF Base - Property Id: 50608

Located just 1/2 mile from Buckley AFB main gate! Inviting 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome features an open floorplan, gas fireplace, remodeled kitchen w/ granite counters, dishwasher, stainless appliances, pantry, and breakfast bar. Easy to maintain beautiful hardwood-look flooring is durable enough for fido and beautiful for you. Spacious master with skylight and walk-in closet. New washer/dryer in unit. Central A/C. Small fenced backyard has west facing deck w/ open space views. One reserved parking space right out your front door! This townhome is in an immaculate community w/ a huge park at the end of your street. Community amenities include tennis court, pool, and a fitness facility. Cats and dogs accepted with pet rent. Close to open space, nature trails, Buckley Air Force Base, I-225, E-470, DTC and DIA. Schedule an in-person or Facetime showing today! Move in as early as May 15, 2020.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/50608
Property Id 50608

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5631817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1179 S Waco St D have any available units?
1179 S Waco St D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1179 S Waco St D have?
Some of 1179 S Waco St D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1179 S Waco St D currently offering any rent specials?
1179 S Waco St D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1179 S Waco St D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1179 S Waco St D is pet friendly.
Does 1179 S Waco St D offer parking?
Yes, 1179 S Waco St D offers parking.
Does 1179 S Waco St D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1179 S Waco St D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1179 S Waco St D have a pool?
Yes, 1179 S Waco St D has a pool.
Does 1179 S Waco St D have accessible units?
No, 1179 S Waco St D does not have accessible units.
Does 1179 S Waco St D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1179 S Waco St D has units with dishwashers.

