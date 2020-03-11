All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1169 Quari Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1169 Quari Street
Last updated September 26 2019 at 4:48 PM

1169 Quari Street

1169 Quari Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1169 Quari Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Ranch style home with completely remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel. Extensive hardwood floors, three bedrooms one and three quarter baths. Large back yard, covered deck, detached garage, lovely landscaping. Laundry room, storage and very open floor plan. Convenient to everything. Small dog with additional deposit. An 18 month lease is required.. HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE MID TO LATE OCTOBER DUE TO INTERIOR PAINTING ETC. SHOWING APPOINTMENTS ARE MADE THROUGH EMAIL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1169 Quari Street have any available units?
1169 Quari Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1169 Quari Street have?
Some of 1169 Quari Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1169 Quari Street currently offering any rent specials?
1169 Quari Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1169 Quari Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1169 Quari Street is pet friendly.
Does 1169 Quari Street offer parking?
Yes, 1169 Quari Street offers parking.
Does 1169 Quari Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1169 Quari Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1169 Quari Street have a pool?
No, 1169 Quari Street does not have a pool.
Does 1169 Quari Street have accessible units?
No, 1169 Quari Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1169 Quari Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1169 Quari Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College