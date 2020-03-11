1169 Quari Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming Ranch style home with completely remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel. Extensive hardwood floors, three bedrooms one and three quarter baths. Large back yard, covered deck, detached garage, lovely landscaping. Laundry room, storage and very open floor plan. Convenient to everything. Small dog with additional deposit. An 18 month lease is required.. HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE MID TO LATE OCTOBER DUE TO INTERIOR PAINTING ETC. SHOWING APPOINTMENTS ARE MADE THROUGH EMAIL.