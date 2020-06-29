Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

1091 S Granby Way Available 10/25/19 Spacious Townhome with Finished Space in Basement - Sign up for a showing here>>>

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/964846?source=marketing



Ideally located at Chambers and Mississippi, this property has great access to I-225. This large 2 bedroom plus loft is an end unit with a 2 car attached garage. This townhome fronts to a greenbelt and is close to the pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and gazebo.



The main floor is a large great room with a fireplace, skylights, and vaulted ceilings. The upstairs has 2 bedrooms one is a master bedroom with a private bath. The loft can be used as a study or bonus room. Off the living room is an enclosed patioperfect for grilling.



The basement has a kitchen that has a sink but no appliances. This is a rare find!



Other Features

-A/C

-Refrigerator

-Dishwasher

-Microwave

-Washer & Dryer

-Walk-in Closets

-Partially Finished Basement

-Skylights

-Vaulted Ceiling

-Loft



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.



(RLNE5062130)