Amenities
1091 S Granby Way Available 10/25/19 Spacious Townhome with Finished Space in Basement - Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/964846?source=marketing
Ideally located at Chambers and Mississippi, this property has great access to I-225. This large 2 bedroom plus loft is an end unit with a 2 car attached garage. This townhome fronts to a greenbelt and is close to the pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and gazebo.
The main floor is a large great room with a fireplace, skylights, and vaulted ceilings. The upstairs has 2 bedrooms one is a master bedroom with a private bath. The loft can be used as a study or bonus room. Off the living room is an enclosed patioperfect for grilling.
The basement has a kitchen that has a sink but no appliances. This is a rare find!
Other Features
-A/C
-Refrigerator
-Dishwasher
-Microwave
-Washer & Dryer
-Walk-in Closets
-Partially Finished Basement
-Skylights
-Vaulted Ceiling
-Loft
Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
(RLNE5062130)