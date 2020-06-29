All apartments in Aurora
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

1091 S Granby Way

1091 South Granby Way · No Longer Available
Location

1091 South Granby Way, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
1091 S Granby Way Available 10/25/19 Spacious Townhome with Finished Space in Basement - Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/964846?source=marketing

Ideally located at Chambers and Mississippi, this property has great access to I-225. This large 2 bedroom plus loft is an end unit with a 2 car attached garage. This townhome fronts to a greenbelt and is close to the pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and gazebo.

The main floor is a large great room with a fireplace, skylights, and vaulted ceilings. The upstairs has 2 bedrooms one is a master bedroom with a private bath. The loft can be used as a study or bonus room. Off the living room is an enclosed patioperfect for grilling.

The basement has a kitchen that has a sink but no appliances. This is a rare find!

Other Features
-A/C
-Refrigerator
-Dishwasher
-Microwave
-Washer & Dryer
-Walk-in Closets
-Partially Finished Basement
-Skylights
-Vaulted Ceiling
-Loft

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.

(RLNE5062130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1091 S Granby Way have any available units?
1091 S Granby Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1091 S Granby Way have?
Some of 1091 S Granby Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1091 S Granby Way currently offering any rent specials?
1091 S Granby Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1091 S Granby Way pet-friendly?
No, 1091 S Granby Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1091 S Granby Way offer parking?
Yes, 1091 S Granby Way offers parking.
Does 1091 S Granby Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1091 S Granby Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1091 S Granby Way have a pool?
Yes, 1091 S Granby Way has a pool.
Does 1091 S Granby Way have accessible units?
No, 1091 S Granby Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1091 S Granby Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1091 S Granby Way has units with dishwashers.

