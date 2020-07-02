1085 Wheeling Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1085 Wheeling St #1, Aurora, CO 80011 - Available Now!



Incredible duplex! Check out this newly remodeled 3BR / 2BA with HUGE master bedroom! Open living room and kitchen with french door refrigerator and double oven! The island is built for entertaining!



True master bedroom with private bathroom! This is your hideaway from the hustle and bustle of the day. Don't forget the large backyard for your furry family!



Features:

- Newer appliances throughout!

- Open floor plan

- Front patio!

- Updated cabinets

- New washer/dryer!

- Secluded master bedroom!

- 2 off-street parking spots!

- Spacious backyard



Rent: $1,650

Deposit: $1,650

Application: $35 per adult

Utilities: $275/month, ALL INCLUDED - electric, gas, water, trash, sewer

Pets: $200 pet fee + $20/month pet rent



Requirements: Monthly income must be 3X the amount of rent. No evictions, felonies, or violent crimes in the past 7 years.



To schedule your showing, text or email Derek Boone at: (615) 484-1259 or Derek.Boone@realatlas.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.