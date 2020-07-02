All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1085 Wheeling Street

1085 N Xanadu St · No Longer Available
Location

1085 N Xanadu St, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1085 Wheeling St #1, Aurora, CO 80011 - Available Now!

Incredible duplex! Check out this newly remodeled 3BR / 2BA with HUGE master bedroom! Open living room and kitchen with french door refrigerator and double oven! The island is built for entertaining!

True master bedroom with private bathroom! This is your hideaway from the hustle and bustle of the day. Don't forget the large backyard for your furry family!

Features:
- Newer appliances throughout!
- Open floor plan
- Front patio!
- Updated cabinets
- New washer/dryer!
- Secluded master bedroom!
- 2 off-street parking spots!
- Spacious backyard

Rent: $1,650
Deposit: $1,650
Application: $35 per adult
Utilities: $275/month, ALL INCLUDED - electric, gas, water, trash, sewer
Pets: $200 pet fee + $20/month pet rent

Requirements: Monthly income must be 3X the amount of rent. No evictions, felonies, or violent crimes in the past 7 years.

To schedule your showing, text or email Derek Boone at: (615) 484-1259 or Derek.Boone@realatlas.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1085 Wheeling Street have any available units?
1085 Wheeling Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1085 Wheeling Street have?
Some of 1085 Wheeling Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1085 Wheeling Street currently offering any rent specials?
1085 Wheeling Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1085 Wheeling Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1085 Wheeling Street is pet friendly.
Does 1085 Wheeling Street offer parking?
No, 1085 Wheeling Street does not offer parking.
Does 1085 Wheeling Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1085 Wheeling Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1085 Wheeling Street have a pool?
No, 1085 Wheeling Street does not have a pool.
Does 1085 Wheeling Street have accessible units?
No, 1085 Wheeling Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1085 Wheeling Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1085 Wheeling Street does not have units with dishwashers.

