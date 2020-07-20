10694 E Asbury Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9d2e0f605e ---- Lovely 2 bed, 2.5 bath end unit condo in Aurora in Village East. Bright, open layout with tons of natural light. Features include all major kitchen appliances, a washer/dryer, central A/C, and a wood burning fireplace. Residents will love the private balcony off the master, the fully finished, BRAND NEW basement, the attached garage, and reserved parking space. Located in the Cherry Creek school district. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more, with easy access to S Havana St and E Iliff Ave. Pets under 50 lbs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Central A/C Finished Basement Reserved Parking Stove Washer/Dryer Wood Burning Fireplace