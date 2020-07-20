All apartments in Aurora
10694 E Asbury Ave
10694 E Asbury Ave

10694 East Asbury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10694 East Asbury Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
Village East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9d2e0f605e ---- Lovely 2 bed, 2.5 bath end unit condo in Aurora in Village East. Bright, open layout with tons of natural light. Features include all major kitchen appliances, a washer/dryer, central A/C, and a wood burning fireplace. Residents will love the private balcony off the master, the fully finished, BRAND NEW basement, the attached garage, and reserved parking space. Located in the Cherry Creek school district. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more, with easy access to S Havana St and E Iliff Ave. Pets under 50 lbs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Central A/C Finished Basement Reserved Parking Stove Washer/Dryer Wood Burning Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10694 E Asbury Ave have any available units?
10694 E Asbury Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 10694 E Asbury Ave have?
Some of 10694 E Asbury Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10694 E Asbury Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10694 E Asbury Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10694 E Asbury Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10694 E Asbury Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10694 E Asbury Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10694 E Asbury Ave offers parking.
Does 10694 E Asbury Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10694 E Asbury Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10694 E Asbury Ave have a pool?
No, 10694 E Asbury Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10694 E Asbury Ave have accessible units?
No, 10694 E Asbury Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10694 E Asbury Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10694 E Asbury Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
