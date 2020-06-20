1064 Chambers Ct. #203

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Penthouse level 1 bedroom in Laredo Highline with lots of natural light! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 206-350-7032!



Available NOW is this penthouse level 1 bedroom apartment near Chambers Rd. and 6th Ave! Loads of natural light in this spacious home!



This unit is in walking distance to many restaurants, shopping malls and groceries. Have easy access to public transportation.



This unit comes with a fridge, electric range, and on site laundry! Has a private balcony and one assigned parking space.



Rent is $800.00 per month and there is a minimum of $800.00 required for the security deposit. Water, Sewer, trash and gas included in rent! Electricity in tenants name.



Sorry no pets are allowed at this property.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5146070)