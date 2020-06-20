All apartments in Aurora
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM

1064 Chambers Ct. #203

1064 Chambers Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1064 Chambers Ct, Aurora, CO 80011
Laredo Highline

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Penthouse level 1 bedroom in Laredo Highline with lots of natural light! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 206-350-7032!

Available NOW is this penthouse level 1 bedroom apartment near Chambers Rd. and 6th Ave! Loads of natural light in this spacious home!

This unit is in walking distance to many restaurants, shopping malls and groceries. Have easy access to public transportation.

This unit comes with a fridge, electric range, and on site laundry! Has a private balcony and one assigned parking space.

Rent is $800.00 per month and there is a minimum of $800.00 required for the security deposit. Water, Sewer, trash and gas included in rent! Electricity in tenants name.

Sorry no pets are allowed at this property.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5146070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 Chambers Ct. #203 have any available units?
1064 Chambers Ct. #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1064 Chambers Ct. #203 have?
Some of 1064 Chambers Ct. #203's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 Chambers Ct. #203 currently offering any rent specials?
1064 Chambers Ct. #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 Chambers Ct. #203 pet-friendly?
No, 1064 Chambers Ct. #203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1064 Chambers Ct. #203 offer parking?
Yes, 1064 Chambers Ct. #203 offers parking.
Does 1064 Chambers Ct. #203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1064 Chambers Ct. #203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 Chambers Ct. #203 have a pool?
No, 1064 Chambers Ct. #203 does not have a pool.
Does 1064 Chambers Ct. #203 have accessible units?
No, 1064 Chambers Ct. #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 Chambers Ct. #203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1064 Chambers Ct. #203 has units with dishwashers.
