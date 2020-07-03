All apartments in Aurora
10613 E. Jewell Ave.
10613 E. Jewell Ave.

10613 East Jewell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10613 East Jewell Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Village East

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0ab779b09f ---- Located in the city of Aurora, Colorado, Willowick offers newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, with modern kitchens, stainless appliances including dishwasher and microwave, new flooring, plus an in-unit washer/dryer. In the summer, residents enjoy the outdoor pool, grill and fire pit areas, and the Willowick office has a business center for use during business hours with a full kitchen and resident lounge. Willowick Apartments are pet-friendly and handicap accessible units are available. Centrally located in Aurora, Colorado, with no more than a 30-minute drive to Downtown Denver or Denver International Airport. Willowick Apartment Homes are walking distance to many shopping centers and large city parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10613 E. Jewell Ave. have any available units?
10613 E. Jewell Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 10613 E. Jewell Ave. have?
Some of 10613 E. Jewell Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10613 E. Jewell Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10613 E. Jewell Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10613 E. Jewell Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10613 E. Jewell Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 10613 E. Jewell Ave. offer parking?
No, 10613 E. Jewell Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 10613 E. Jewell Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10613 E. Jewell Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10613 E. Jewell Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 10613 E. Jewell Ave. has a pool.
Does 10613 E. Jewell Ave. have accessible units?
Yes, 10613 E. Jewell Ave. has accessible units.
Does 10613 E. Jewell Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10613 E. Jewell Ave. has units with dishwashers.

