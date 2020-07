Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home and move in ready for $1500/mo. This Aurora two-story home offers gas heating, hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, granite kitchen countertops, a den, and a two-car garage. Pets such as cats/dogs are allowed. To obtain more information on this property, schedule an appointment, or submit an application please call or text ?(302) 464-8990?