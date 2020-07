Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park gym parking pool 24hr laundry cc payments e-payments cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport clubhouse coffee bar guest parking internet access package receiving trash valet

Centrally located off the San Bernardino Freeway, Arbor Park is minutes from the airport and the popular ski resort of Mt. Baldy and offers a host of choice dining, entertainment and shopping options just around the corner. Whether you desire rest and relaxation in a picturesque, park-like setting or access to all the conveniences of city life, Arbor Park offers it all.