Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:26 AM

139 Apartments for rent in Upland, CA with garage

Upland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg...
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
7 Units Available
Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments
2398 W Arrow Route, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,927
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1584 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments is a brand new, townhome-style apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges: Claremont McKenna College, Harvey
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1196 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:00am
$
1 Unit Available
Parc Claremont
1826 W Arrow Rte, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
948 sqft
Pool, spa and fitness center on site. Barbecue area and manicured landscaping. Close proximity to I-10 and I-210, walking distance from retail, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
1 Unit Available
North Upland Terrace Apartments
1460 W Foothill Blvd, Upland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
16 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1-2 bedroom apartments bordering Cabrillo Park. Pet-friendly community with pool and hot tub. Well-appointed apartments feature full kitchens and 24-hour maintenance program. Smoke-free community. On-site laundry.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1685 Maywood Ave
1685 Maywood Avenue, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1862 sqft
North Upland, Single Story 3 Bed 2 Bath House for Lease - This beautiful corner lot, single story home has upgraded bathrooms, granite countertops, 2 fireplaces, 2 walk-in closets in the master suite and fresh paint in all the bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
920 Raymond St
920 Raymond Street, Upland, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home for Rent in Upland! - Beautiful recently remodeled 2 story home in a good neighborhood of Upland features 5 beds (1 bed downstairs), 2 baths, 1,900 sqft. 2-car garage. Vaulted ceiling, spacious living room and family room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
968 W. 7th St., 24
968 West 7th Street, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
594 sqft
Large community with garages for rent, limited free covered parking and off- street parking lot. On-site Resident manager and maintenance. Select units have patios.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1077 Venice Way
1077 Venice Way, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1670 sqft
Beautiful two story condo with lots of upgrades through-out including window shutters, wood flooring, granite kitchen and more. .. Corner unit with view of the pool area. Walking distance to shops and schools. Near FWYs 10 & 210

1 of 5

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
1771 Pitassi Way
1771 Pitassi Way, Upland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3714 sqft
A Beautiful Executive Home in the highly sought after known as The Colonies Community. Centered near one of Uplands newly built shopping centers with choices of various well known restaurants.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
847 Parisa Place
847 Parisa Pl, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2193 sqft
A single family residence situated in the gated community of Springtime at the Harvest in Upland. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is open and airy with beautiful 9-feet ceilings.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1408 W 14th St
1408 14th Street, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1666 sqft
1408 W 14th STREET UPLAND 91786 (3 BED / 2 BATH) - This lovely home is ready for you to enjoy! This single story home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with 1666 square feet of living space. It is located in a very beatiful area of the Upland .
Results within 1 mile of Upland
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,757
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Sunscape
8840 19th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with fully equipped kitchens, patios or balconies, and large walk-in closets. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and pool. Located near schools and parks.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9336 Mesa Verde Drive
9336 Mesa Verde Drive, Montclair, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1065 sqft
The unit is in very convenient location. Easy-accessed to Fwy 10. Walk-distance to shopping mall and restaurants. The modern style cabinet and granite counter tops in kitchen. Laminate flooring throughout the living room, dining room and bedrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Claremont Club
1 Unit Available
743 Mansfield Dr.
743 Mansfield Drive, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1180 sqft
Wonderful 2bedroom condo!! - STATUS: Ready to show, call The office for appointment! Beautiful condo in North Claremont! Two master suites and 2.5 baths. Remodeled kitchen with granite. Central Air. Wood flooring and updated paint colors.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
106 West 6th Street
106 West 6th Street, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2050 sqft
FULLY furnished 3 bedroom home ready for immediate move in - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL ME AT Hotthomespm@GMAIL.COM This fully furnished Executive Rental one story home includes a pool and spa. Open living area and easy to move into.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8681 Lago Vista Pl
8681 Lago Vista Pl, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,425
1684 sqft
Wonderful Home in Rancho Cucamonga! - Beautiful open floor plan, two story, 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse, 1684 sq. ft.

1 of 1

Last updated December 28 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
5554 Bonnie Brae Street
5554 Bonnie Brae Street, Montclair, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1256 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath home in the middle of the block, totally fenced, Huge enclosed patio, laundry area next to kitchen. Master has 3/4 bath. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, attached 2 car garage. Central air conditioning and central heat.
Results within 5 miles of Upland
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Ontario Center
2 Units Available
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, I-15 and LA/Ontario airport for long- and short-distance excursions. 1-3 bedroom properties in a garden complex with pool, sauna, BBQ area, playground, basketball court and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
11 Units Available
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1224 sqft
Close to shopping, dining and golfing and just minutes from Victoria Gardens Mall, Ontario Speedway and Cucamonga-Guasti Park. On-site features include walk-in closets, in-unit fireplace, pool, hot tub, sauna and tennis and racquetball courts.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Terra Vista
7 Units Available
Santa Barbara At Rancho Cucamonga
10855 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,252
1094 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,574
1492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,051
1906 sqft
Up to 4-bedroom apartments in Mediterranean-style complex with gym, garden, courtyard, pool, sauna and more. Ralph M. Lewis Park and Terra Vista Town Center mall are both within walking distance, with I-15 nearby.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Sycamore Park Apartments
1221 N Vineyard Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,579
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
963 sqft
Spacious apartments have large walk-in closets. Take advantage of on-site laundry facilities and a 24-hour gym. Located just steps from grocery stores, pubs and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Ontario Center
30 Units Available
Camden Landmark
950 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1133 sqft
This community is upscale living at its finest and offers views of the San Bernardino Mountains. Marketplace at Ontario is right around the corner. Community includes putting green and pool. In-unit fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
City Guide for Upland, CA

Los Angeles has a lot of bedroom communities and, while it’s not exactly the Lincoln bedroom, Upland is one of the prettiest. Sitting just a smidge over 30 miles from La-La Land, residents are within spitting distance of the king of So Cal’s commerce and culture (hush up East Coasters).

Located at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains, Upland began life as an orange grove, as did much of Southern Cali. Since then, it’s grown into a city that may not be the best little city in the world, but it sure does feel like it to an awful lot of its residents. It’s generally at the top of the list of best places to live in San Bernardino County. With a vacancy rate of 8.3 percent (lower than the national average) you should still be able to slip into something quite comfortable in Upland.

So, you want the real skinny on this L.A. ‘burb? I think once you hear what it has to offer, you’ll wanna set down roots in the rich agri-soil of Upland, CA.

Having trouble with Craigslist Upland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Upland, CA

Upland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

