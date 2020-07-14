All apartments in Upland
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:33 AM

The Benson

850 N Benson Ave · (909) 906-0974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

850 N Benson Ave, Upland, CA 91786

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A034 · Avail. now

$2,138

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Benson.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
online portal
package receiving
The Benson is a beautiful community nestled in the foothills of Upland. Conveniently located on the quiet corner of Benson Ave and West 11th Street. Come home to a relaxing atmosphere and friendly staff where resident satisfaction is our main priority.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94
Deposit: $500 O.A.C.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Other, assigned. Parking Type: Covered Parking, Open Surface & Garages. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: Carport with storage: included in lease (1 per unit)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Benson have any available units?
The Benson has a unit available for $2,138 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does The Benson have?
Some of The Benson's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Benson currently offering any rent specials?
The Benson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Benson pet-friendly?
Yes, The Benson is pet friendly.
Does The Benson offer parking?
Yes, The Benson offers parking.
Does The Benson have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Benson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Benson have a pool?
Yes, The Benson has a pool.
Does The Benson have accessible units?
Yes, The Benson has accessible units.
Does The Benson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Benson has units with dishwashers.
Does The Benson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Benson has units with air conditioning.
