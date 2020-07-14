The Benson

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94
Deposit: $500 O.A.C.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Other, assigned. Parking Type: Covered Parking, Open Surface & Garages. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: Carport with storage: included in lease (1 per unit)