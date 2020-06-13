107 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Upland, CA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Upland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
$
22 Units Available
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1150 sqft
Apartments feature newly renovated interiors with hardwood style entries, spacious floor plans and private patio/balconies. Located close to the Metrolink Station and Ontario International Airport. Community has BBQ/Picnic area, courtyard view and parking.
7 Units Available
Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments
2398 W Arrow Route, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,927
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1584 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments is a brand new, townhome-style apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges: Claremont McKenna College, Harvey
3 Units Available
Upland Village Green
1420 Chaffee St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,804
799 sqft
Welcome home to Upland Village Green, the finest apartment home living in Upland, California. Nestled in the foothills of the San Gabriel mountains, Mount Baldy creates a spectacular backdrop in the California sky.
9 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1196 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
2 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
1374 5th Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Country Club Apartments feature beautiful apartment homes with breathtaking views along a tree lined street. Our quaint community includes private courtyards, complete with gas-powered barbeques and lush landscaping.
6 Units Available
Arbor Park
859 N Mountain Ave, Upland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,413
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
865 sqft
Centrally located off the San Bernardino Freeway, Arbor Park is minutes from the airport and the popular ski resort of Mt. Baldy and offers a host of choice dining, entertainment and shopping options just around the corner.
1 Unit Available
Mountain Crest Apartments
1481 W 7th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mountain Crest Apartments in the city of Upland is a gated community, complete with two, beautiful, spacious courtyards that maintain a variety of lush landscaping. Residents can relax in the swimming pool and lounge areas.
1 Unit Available
Parc Claremont
1826 W Arrow Rte, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
948 sqft
Pool, spa and fitness center on site. Barbecue area and manicured landscaping. Close proximity to I-10 and I-210, walking distance from retail, restaurants and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
North Upland Terrace Apartments
1460 W Foothill Blvd, Upland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
16 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1-2 bedroom apartments bordering Cabrillo Park. Pet-friendly community with pool and hot tub. Well-appointed apartments feature full kitchens and 24-hour maintenance program. Smoke-free community. On-site laundry.

1 Unit Available
920 Raymond St
920 Raymond Street, Upland, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home for Rent in Upland! - Beautiful recently remodeled 2 story home in a good neighborhood of Upland features 5 beds (1 bed downstairs), 2 baths, 1,900 sqft. 2-car garage. Vaulted ceiling, spacious living room and family room.

1 Unit Available
847 Parisa Place
847 Parisa Pl, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2193 sqft
A single family residence situated in the gated community of Springtime at the Harvest in Upland. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is open and airy with beautiful 9-feet ceilings.

1 Unit Available
1408 W 14th St
1408 14th Street, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1666 sqft
1408 W 14th STREET UPLAND 91786 (3 BED / 2 BATH) - This lovely home is ready for you to enjoy! This single story home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with 1666 square feet of living space. It is located in a very beatiful area of the Upland .

1 Unit Available
1694 Carmel Cir E
1694 Carmel Circle East, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1670 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Spacious condo and beautiful neighborhood - Property Id: 167880 Bonus room, separate dining area, living room, office, and 3 BR 3 Bath and patio backyard. Good credit please.
Results within 1 mile of Upland
La Mesa
33 Units Available
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,931
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1348 sqft
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
32 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,757
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
3 Units Available
Sunscape
8840 19th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with fully equipped kitchens, patios or balconies, and large walk-in closets. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and pool. Located near schools and parks.
Results within 5 miles of Upland
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,716
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is conveniently located near I-15, I-10 and Ontario Mills Mall. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community offers sauna, hot tub, fire pit and 24-hour gym.
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
11 Units Available
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1224 sqft
Close to shopping, dining and golfing and just minutes from Victoria Gardens Mall, Ontario Speedway and Cucamonga-Guasti Park. On-site features include walk-in closets, in-unit fireplace, pool, hot tub, sauna and tennis and racquetball courts.
14 Units Available
Avana Rancho Cucamonga
10400 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,573
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,546
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
938 sqft
Spacious homes within a laid-back community. Dogs and cats allowed. Tenants get access to a tennis court, media room, and pool. Easy access to I-15. Close to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park.
16 Units Available
Creekside Alta Loma
10757 Lemon Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1125 sqft
Creekside Alta Loma CA Apartments offers pristine living experience in the heart of the city, an upscale area at the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains.
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Foothill Corridor
11 Units Available
Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,618
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on historic Route 66 near the schools and shopping. On-site pools, spas, and ample green space. Home's feature new renovations as well as a washer and dryer.
Downtown Ontario
9 Units Available
Ontario Town Square Townhomes
380 East Bluebird Privado, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
1451 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,517
1647 sqft
John Galvin Park and the Ontario Village Shopping Center are just a short drive from this property. Residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and spa. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Terra Vista
25 Units Available
Del Mar Apartments
7868 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,771
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1365 sqft
Updated units with ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Residents have access to a basketball court, dog grooming area and business center. Near Ralph M. Lewis Park and Victoria Gardens mall.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Upland, CA

Finding an apartment in Upland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

