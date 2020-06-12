81 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Upland, CA

/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St, Upland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1150 sqft
Apartments feature newly renovated interiors with hardwood style entries, spacious floor plans and private patio/balconies. Located close to the Metrolink Station and Ontario International Airport. Community has BBQ/Picnic area, courtyard view and parking.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
3 Units Available
Upland Village Green
1420 Chaffee St, Upland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,804
799 sqft
Welcome home to Upland Village Green, the finest apartment home living in Upland, California. Nestled in the foothills of the San Gabriel mountains, Mount Baldy creates a spectacular backdrop in the California sky.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
22 Units Available
College Park Apartment Homes
250 N College Park Dr, Upland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1085 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! College Park Apartment Homes is a luxurious apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges, in Upland, California, within minutes of restaurants,
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
7 Units Available
Arbor Park
859 N Mountain Ave, Upland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
865 sqft
Centrally located off the San Bernardino Freeway, Arbor Park is minutes from the airport and the popular ski resort of Mt. Baldy and offers a host of choice dining, entertainment and shopping options just around the corner.
Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
1 Unit Available
Parc Claremont
1826 W Arrow Rte, Upland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
948 sqft
Pool, spa and fitness center on site. Barbecue area and manicured landscaping. Close proximity to I-10 and I-210, walking distance from retail, restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1121 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
Results within 1 mile of Upland
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
La Mesa
33 Units Available
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1152 sqft
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
31 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
The Claremont Club
1 Unit Available
1630 Mankato Ct
1630 Mankato Court, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1649 sqft
Available now! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2-story condo located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the beautifully landscaped Club HOA. Each bedroom has its own attached bathroom and private balcony.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
The Claremont Club
1 Unit Available
743 Mansfield Dr.
743 Mansfield Drive, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1180 sqft
Wonderful 2bedroom condo!! - STATUS: Ready to show, call The office for appointment! Beautiful condo in North Claremont! Two master suites and 2.5 baths. Remodeled kitchen with granite. Central Air. Wood flooring and updated paint colors.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
9336 Mesa Verde Drive
9336 Mesa Verde Drive, Montclair, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1065 sqft
The unit is in very convenient location. Easy-accessed to Fwy 10. Walk-distance to shopping mall and restaurants. The modern style cabinet and granite counter tops in kitchen. Laminate flooring throughout the living room, dining room and bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Upland
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Terra Vista
8 Units Available
Carmel
10850 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1051 sqft
Recently remodeled luxury apartments. Community amenities include resort-style pool, spa and fitness center. Close to Victoria Gardens mall, and easy access to 10, 15, and 210 freeways.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Ontario Center
31 Units Available
Camden Landmark
950 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1133 sqft
This community is upscale living at its finest and offers views of the San Bernardino Mountains. Marketplace at Ontario is right around the corner. Community includes putting green and pool. In-unit fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
14 Units Available
Avana Rancho Cucamonga
10400 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
938 sqft
Spacious homes within a laid-back community. Dogs and cats allowed. Tenants get access to a tennis court, media room, and pool. Easy access to I-15. Close to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
7 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
996 sqft
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
6 Units Available
The BelAire Apartment Homes
8255 Vineyard Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
931 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Terra Vista
10 Units Available
Evergreen
10730 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,902
847 sqft
Located along Church Street and close to Haven Ave. These luxurious apartments all have in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a fully appointed kitchen. Residents have use of a playground, a pool and carport.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
9 Units Available
Jamboree
10950 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,282
1146 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments within walking distance of three local parks. Recently renovated units have laundry and fully equipped kitchens. Community has clubhouse, business center with internet, playground and pool. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1093 sqft
This property is conveniently located near I-15, I-10 and Ontario Mills Mall. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community offers sauna, hot tub, fire pit and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
6 Units Available
Tuscany Village
1701 E D St, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1085 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-10 and Holt Blvd. Close to LA/Ontario International Airport. Amenities include a pool, gym, sauna and racquetball court. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Oakmont
7 Units Available
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
952 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Ontario
9 Units Available
Ontario Town Square Townhomes
380 East Bluebird Privado, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1451 sqft
John Galvin Park and the Ontario Village Shopping Center are just a short drive from this property. Residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and spa. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
3 Units Available
Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments
9600 19th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
957 sqft
Waterstone Alta Loma introduces you to comfortable living in the midst of a resort-style atmosphere, while simultaneously relaxing your senses with the breathtaking views of the San Bernardino Mountains.
Last updated June 12 at 06:47am
Terra Vista
10 Units Available
Terra Vista Apartments
10935 Terra Vista Pkwy, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
814 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom townhomes and apartments. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garage parking. Clubhouse, fitness center, four pools, five spas and business center. Near parks and schools in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
