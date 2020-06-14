Apartment List
87 Apartments for rent in Upland, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Upland renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1150 sqft
Apartments feature newly renovated interiors with hardwood style entries, spacious floor plans and private patio/balconies. Located close to the Metrolink Station and Ontario International Airport. Community has BBQ/Picnic area, courtyard view and parking.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
21 Units Available
College Park Apartment Homes
250 N College Park Dr, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! College Park Apartment Homes is a luxurious apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges, in Upland, California, within minutes of restaurants,
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
7 Units Available
Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments
2398 W Arrow Route, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,927
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1584 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments is a brand new, townhome-style apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges: Claremont McKenna College, Harvey
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
3 Units Available
Upland Village Green
1420 Chaffee St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,804
799 sqft
Welcome home to Upland Village Green, the finest apartment home living in Upland, California. Nestled in the foothills of the San Gabriel mountains, Mount Baldy creates a spectacular backdrop in the California sky.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1196 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:00am
$
1 Unit Available
Parc Claremont
1826 W Arrow Rte, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
948 sqft
Pool, spa and fitness center on site. Barbecue area and manicured landscaping. Close proximity to I-10 and I-210, walking distance from retail, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:17am
5 Units Available
Arbor Park
859 N Mountain Ave, Upland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,413
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
865 sqft
Centrally located off the San Bernardino Freeway, Arbor Park is minutes from the airport and the popular ski resort of Mt. Baldy and offers a host of choice dining, entertainment and shopping options just around the corner.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
349 Cardinal Lane
349 Cardinal Lane, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1641 sqft
UPGRADED NEWER HOME located in a very convenient location!! Walking distance to Claremont 5 Colleges, Metro link, restaurants. Close to Montclair mall, Target, gym, 210 / 10 Freeways, shops and many more.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
847 Parisa Place
847 Parisa Pl, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2193 sqft
A single family residence situated in the gated community of Springtime at the Harvest in Upland. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is open and airy with beautiful 9-feet ceilings.
Results within 1 mile of Upland
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
La Mesa
33 Units Available
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,931
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1348 sqft
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,757
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Sunscape
8840 19th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with fully equipped kitchens, patios or balconies, and large walk-in closets. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and pool. Located near schools and parks.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8861 ASH
8861 Ash, Montclair, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1410 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW- the new development at Arrow Station in Montclair. This home is located at 8861 ASH UNIT L This 3 bedroom/2.
Results within 5 miles of Upland
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
14 Units Available
Avana Rancho Cucamonga
10400 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,573
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,546
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
938 sqft
Spacious homes within a laid-back community. Dogs and cats allowed. Tenants get access to a tennis court, media room, and pool. Easy access to I-15. Close to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
6 Units Available
The BelAire Apartment Homes
8255 Vineyard Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
931 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Terra Vista
9 Units Available
Evergreen
10730 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,902
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1168 sqft
Located along Church Street and close to Haven Ave. These luxurious apartments all have in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a fully appointed kitchen. Residents have use of a playground, a pool and carport.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Ontario Center
2 Units Available
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, I-15 and LA/Ontario airport for long- and short-distance excursions. 1-3 bedroom properties in a garden complex with pool, sauna, BBQ area, playground, basketball court and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
11 Units Available
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1224 sqft
Close to shopping, dining and golfing and just minutes from Victoria Gardens Mall, Ontario Speedway and Cucamonga-Guasti Park. On-site features include walk-in closets, in-unit fireplace, pool, hot tub, sauna and tennis and racquetball courts.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Terra Vista
7 Units Available
Santa Barbara At Rancho Cucamonga
10855 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,252
1094 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,574
1492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,051
1906 sqft
Up to 4-bedroom apartments in Mediterranean-style complex with gym, garden, courtyard, pool, sauna and more. Ralph M. Lewis Park and Terra Vista Town Center mall are both within walking distance, with I-15 nearby.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Sycamore Park Apartments
1221 N Vineyard Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,579
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
963 sqft
Spacious apartments have large walk-in closets. Take advantage of on-site laundry facilities and a 24-hour gym. Located just steps from grocery stores, pubs and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Ontario Center
30 Units Available
Camden Landmark
950 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1133 sqft
This community is upscale living at its finest and offers views of the San Bernardino Mountains. Marketplace at Ontario is right around the corner. Community includes putting green and pool. In-unit fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,716
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is conveniently located near I-15, I-10 and Ontario Mills Mall. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community offers sauna, hot tub, fire pit and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Creekside Alta Loma
10757 Lemon Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1125 sqft
Creekside Alta Loma CA Apartments offers pristine living experience in the heart of the city, an upscale area at the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains.
City Guide for Upland, CA

Los Angeles has a lot of bedroom communities and, while it’s not exactly the Lincoln bedroom, Upland is one of the prettiest. Sitting just a smidge over 30 miles from La-La Land, residents are within spitting distance of the king of So Cal’s commerce and culture (hush up East Coasters).

Located at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains, Upland began life as an orange grove, as did much of Southern Cali. Since then, it’s grown into a city that may not be the best little city in the world, but it sure does feel like it to an awful lot of its residents. It’s generally at the top of the list of best places to live in San Bernardino County. With a vacancy rate of 8.3 percent (lower than the national average) you should still be able to slip into something quite comfortable in Upland.

So, you want the real skinny on this L.A. ‘burb? I think once you hear what it has to offer, you’ll wanna set down roots in the rich agri-soil of Upland, CA.

Having trouble with Craigslist Upland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Upland, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Upland renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

