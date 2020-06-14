87 Apartments for rent in Upland, CA with gym
Los Angeles has a lot of bedroom communities and, while it’s not exactly the Lincoln bedroom, Upland is one of the prettiest. Sitting just a smidge over 30 miles from La-La Land, residents are within spitting distance of the king of So Cal’s commerce and culture (hush up East Coasters).
Located at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains, Upland began life as an orange grove, as did much of Southern Cali. Since then, it’s grown into a city that may not be the best little city in the world, but it sure does feel like it to an awful lot of its residents. It’s generally at the top of the list of best places to live in San Bernardino County. With a vacancy rate of 8.3 percent (lower than the national average) you should still be able to slip into something quite comfortable in Upland.
So, you want the real skinny on this L.A. ‘burb? I think once you hear what it has to offer, you’ll wanna set down roots in the rich agri-soil of Upland, CA.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Upland renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.