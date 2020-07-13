All apartments in Upland
North Upland Terrace Apartments

1460 W Foothill Blvd · (213) 263-6243
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1460 W Foothill Blvd, Upland, CA 91786

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
garage
parking
smoke-free community
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. North Upland Terrace features studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that include fully equipped kitchens, private patio or balcony, 24 hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. North Upland Terrace offers apartment homes, within the desirable City of Upland. Community features include a pool, spa, laundry room and more. North Upland Terrace is within the Upland Unified School District, one of the most acclaimed in the Inland Empire. North Upland Terrace is located within close proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment and parks. It just doesn't ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
Dogs
deposit: $800 per dog
Cats
deposit: $400 per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. Individual garages available.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does North Upland Terrace Apartments have any available units?
North Upland Terrace Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upland, CA.
What amenities does North Upland Terrace Apartments have?
Some of North Upland Terrace Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is North Upland Terrace Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
North Upland Terrace Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is North Upland Terrace Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, North Upland Terrace Apartments is pet friendly.
Does North Upland Terrace Apartments offer parking?
Yes, North Upland Terrace Apartments offers parking.
Does North Upland Terrace Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, North Upland Terrace Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does North Upland Terrace Apartments have a pool?
Yes, North Upland Terrace Apartments has a pool.
Does North Upland Terrace Apartments have accessible units?
No, North Upland Terrace Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does North Upland Terrace Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, North Upland Terrace Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does North Upland Terrace Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, North Upland Terrace Apartments has units with air conditioning.

