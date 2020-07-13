North Upland Terrace Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub garage parking smoke-free community

We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. North Upland Terrace features studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that include fully equipped kitchens, private patio or balcony, 24 hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. North Upland Terrace offers apartment homes, within the desirable City of Upland. Community features include a pool, spa, laundry room and more. North Upland Terrace is within the Upland Unified School District, one of the most acclaimed in the Inland Empire. North Upland Terrace is located within close proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment and parks. It just doesn't ...