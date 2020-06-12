102 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Upland, CA

/
2 bedroom apartments
20 Units Available
College Park Apartment Homes
250 N College Park Dr, Upland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1085 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! College Park Apartment Homes is a luxurious apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges, in Upland, California, within minutes of restaurants,
22 Units Available
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St, Upland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1150 sqft
Apartments feature newly renovated interiors with hardwood style entries, spacious floor plans and private patio/balconies. Located close to the Metrolink Station and Ontario International Airport. Community has BBQ/Picnic area, courtyard view and parking.
3 Units Available
Upland Village Green
1420 Chaffee St, Upland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,804
799 sqft
Welcome home to Upland Village Green, the finest apartment home living in Upland, California. Nestled in the foothills of the San Gabriel mountains, Mount Baldy creates a spectacular backdrop in the California sky.
2 Units Available
The Benson
850 N Benson Ave, Upland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1003 sqft
Upland apartment with easy access to I-10 and Rte. 210. Pet-friendly community offers onsite swimming pool, gym, Jacuzzi and playground. Recently renovated apartments feature private patio, granite countertops, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
2 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
1374 5th Ave, Upland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Country Club Apartments feature beautiful apartment homes with breathtaking views along a tree lined street. Our quaint community includes private courtyards, complete with gas-powered barbeques and lush landscaping.
7 Units Available
Arbor Park
859 N Mountain Ave, Upland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
865 sqft
Centrally located off the San Bernardino Freeway, Arbor Park is minutes from the airport and the popular ski resort of Mt. Baldy and offers a host of choice dining, entertainment and shopping options just around the corner.
1 Unit Available
Parc Claremont
1826 W Arrow Rte, Upland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
948 sqft
Pool, spa and fitness center on site. Barbecue area and manicured landscaping. Close proximity to I-10 and I-210, walking distance from retail, restaurants and entertainment.
9 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1121 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
1 Unit Available
The Oaks Apartments
1265 E 9th St, Upland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
865 sqft
Gated community with landscaping and mountain views. Community has a pool and spa, fitness center, and BBQ/picnic area. Units feature air conditioners, high ceilings, patio/balcony and skylight.
1 Unit Available
1328 Primrose #1
1328 Primrose Street, Upland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
810 sqft
1328 Primrose #1 Available 06/14/20 1 STORY CONDO - Nice 1 story condo with nobody above you. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This unit has a 1 car carport in the back of the building with minimal storage. Laminate floors in living room and hall.
La Mesa
33 Units Available
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1152 sqft
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
31 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
The Claremont Club
1 Unit Available
743 Mansfield Dr.
743 Mansfield Drive, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1180 sqft
Wonderful 2bedroom condo!! - STATUS: Ready to show, call The office for appointment! Beautiful condo in North Claremont! Two master suites and 2.5 baths. Remodeled kitchen with granite. Central Air. Wood flooring and updated paint colors.
The Claremont Club
1 Unit Available
1630 Mankato Ct
1630 Mankato Court, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1649 sqft
Available now! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2-story condo located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the beautifully landscaped Club HOA. Each bedroom has its own attached bathroom and private balcony.
1 Unit Available
9336 Mesa Verde Drive
9336 Mesa Verde Drive, Montclair, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1065 sqft
The unit is in very convenient location. Easy-accessed to Fwy 10. Walk-distance to shopping mall and restaurants. The modern style cabinet and granite counter tops in kitchen. Laminate flooring throughout the living room, dining room and bedrooms.
Foothill Corridor
8 Units Available
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
997 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes and Shops in La Verne, California.
13 Units Available
Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square
8200 Haven Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1176 sqft
Offers newly renovated apartments and townhouses. All units have private patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Work in the business center and play in the game room, pool or playground. Near major freeways.
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1093 sqft
This property is conveniently located near I-15, I-10 and Ontario Mills Mall. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community offers sauna, hot tub, fire pit and 24-hour gym.
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
11 Units Available
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
1023 sqft
Close to shopping, dining and golfing and just minutes from Victoria Gardens Mall, Ontario Speedway and Cucamonga-Guasti Park. On-site features include walk-in closets, in-unit fireplace, pool, hot tub, sauna and tennis and racquetball courts.
Ontario Center
3 Units Available
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1087 sqft
Great location close to I-10, I-15 and LA/Ontario airport for long- and short-distance excursions. 1-3 bedroom properties in a garden complex with pool, sauna, BBQ area, playground, basketball court and more.
Downtown Ontario
8 Units Available
Ontario Town Square Townhomes
380 East Bluebird Privado, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1451 sqft
John Galvin Park and the Ontario Village Shopping Center are just a short drive from this property. Residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and spa. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
5 Units Available
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
782 sqft
Here at Park Villas, Chino's best apartment community, the most important feature is not the variety of large spacious apartment homes, the fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer hook-ups, or the private patios and balconies.
16 Units Available
Avana Rancho Cucamonga
10400 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
938 sqft
Spacious homes within a laid-back community. Dogs and cats allowed. Tenants get access to a tennis court, media room, and pool. Easy access to I-15. Close to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park.
Terra Vista
8 Units Available
Carmel
10850 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1051 sqft
Recently remodeled luxury apartments. Community amenities include resort-style pool, spa and fitness center. Close to Victoria Gardens mall, and easy access to 10, 15, and 210 freeways.
