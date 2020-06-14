/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:27 AM
12 Furnished Apartments for rent in Upland, CA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1150 sqft
Apartments feature newly renovated interiors with hardwood style entries, spacious floor plans and private patio/balconies. Located close to the Metrolink Station and Ontario International Airport. Community has BBQ/Picnic area, courtyard view and parking.
Results within 1 mile of Upland
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
106 West 6th Street
106 West 6th Street, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2050 sqft
FULLY furnished 3 bedroom home ready for immediate move in - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL ME AT Hotthomespm@GMAIL.COM This fully furnished Executive Rental one story home includes a pool and spa. Open living area and easy to move into.
Results within 5 miles of Upland
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
13 Units Available
Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square
8200 Haven Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,658
747 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1176 sqft
Offers newly renovated apartments and townhouses. All units have private patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Work in the business center and play in the game room, pool or playground. Near major freeways.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Foothill Corridor
1 Unit Available
1967 Canopy Lane
1967 Canopy Ln, La Verne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1570 sqft
Charming PUD located in a secured gated community. Excellent floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Living area is on the first floor and bedrooms are on the second floor.
Results within 10 miles of Upland
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Etiwanda
19 Units Available
Barrington Place
7950 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,672
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,912
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,532
1312 sqft
Located near schools, parks and Interstate 15, this property is ideally located with easy access to Rancho Cucamonga's city center. Community features pool, clubhouse and gym. Units boast hardwood flooring, granite counters and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
$
Etiwanda
19 Units Available
Camino Real
7951 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,687
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,578
1312 sqft
Only moments from Rancho Cucamonga's city center, Interstates 210 and 15, and several schools and parks, this property has a great location. Community features include fitness salon, swimming pool and playground. Recently renovated units.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
37 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
San Dimas
5 Units Available
eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
923 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Arrow Highway. The modern apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to a community pool and barbecue grill.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 01:08am
$
6 Units Available
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
916 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with convenient in-unit laundry and updated features. Walk to Valle Vista Park, or stay home to enjoy dog park, playground and pool. Near Vellano Country Club.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7225 Meurice Circle
7225 Meurice Circle, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,050
4139 sqft
Beautiful Home in Eastvale!!! - BEAUTIFUL HOME !! 5 BEDROOMS,4.5 BATHS, (ONE BIG BEDROOM DOWN STAIR FULL BATH, WITH UPGRADED MARBLE SINK TOP AND WALK IN CLOSET. GREAT FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO KITCHEN.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
1040 Golden Springs Drive
1040 Golden Springs Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1438 sqft
Totally remodeled 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathes, fully furnished townhouse located in a very peaceful and quiet community in Diamond Bar city. Great End Unit Location! Move in Ready condition.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Eden Glen
2 Units Available
3166 S. Hampton Way
3166 Hampton Way, Ontario, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1477 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3166 S. Hampton Way in Ontario. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Upland 1 BedroomsUpland 2 BedroomsUpland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUpland 3 BedroomsUpland Accessible ApartmentsUpland Apartments with Balcony
Upland Apartments with GarageUpland Apartments with GymUpland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUpland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsUpland Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA