Mountain Crest Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Mountain Crest Apartments

1481 W 7th St · (909) 345-8093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1481 W 7th St, Upland, CA 91786

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mountain Crest Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Mountain Crest Apartments in the city of Upland is a gated community, complete with two, beautiful, spacious courtyards that maintain a variety of lush landscaping. Residents can relax in the swimming pool and lounge areas. Mountain Crest Apartments is located just north of the 10 freeway and south of the 210, but still within a short distance of several shopping centers, theaters, fine dining, and fast food restaurants. Also nearby are Mountain Green Shopping Center, Montclair Central Shopping Center, Rancho Santa Ana Botanical Gardens, Scripps College, Pitzer College, Claremont McKenna College, Pomona College, Discount shopping abound with Target, Walmart, Ross, Best Buy, Sears and Trader Joe’s. Several chain restaurants are within each reach too – Macaroni Grill, Olive Garden, Chili’s, Applebee’s, and several Sushi Bars and Steakhouses.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per application
Deposit: $650 (1bedroom), $750 (2 bedroom) oac
Move-in Fees: $200 holding deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 25 pounds and breed restrictions
Parking Details: Assigned carport parking 1x1 1 parking 2x1 2 parking. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage over carport

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mountain Crest Apartments have any available units?
Mountain Crest Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upland, CA.
What amenities does Mountain Crest Apartments have?
Some of Mountain Crest Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mountain Crest Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mountain Crest Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mountain Crest Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Mountain Crest Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Mountain Crest Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mountain Crest Apartments offers parking.
Does Mountain Crest Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mountain Crest Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mountain Crest Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Mountain Crest Apartments has a pool.
Does Mountain Crest Apartments have accessible units?
No, Mountain Crest Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Mountain Crest Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mountain Crest Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Mountain Crest Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mountain Crest Apartments has units with air conditioning.
