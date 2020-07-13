Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven Property Amenities carport clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Mountain Crest Apartments in the city of Upland is a gated community, complete with two, beautiful, spacious courtyards that maintain a variety of lush landscaping. Residents can relax in the swimming pool and lounge areas. Mountain Crest Apartments is located just north of the 10 freeway and south of the 210, but still within a short distance of several shopping centers, theaters, fine dining, and fast food restaurants. Also nearby are Mountain Green Shopping Center, Montclair Central Shopping Center, Rancho Santa Ana Botanical Gardens, Scripps College, Pitzer College, Claremont McKenna College, Pomona College, Discount shopping abound with Target, Walmart, Ross, Best Buy, Sears and Trader Joe’s. Several chain restaurants are within each reach too – Macaroni Grill, Olive Garden, Chili’s, Applebee’s, and several Sushi Bars and Steakhouses.