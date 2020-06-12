/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
153 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Upland, CA


Last updated June 12
8 Units Available
Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments
2398 W Arrow Route, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1584 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments is a brand new, townhome-style apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges: Claremont McKenna College, Harvey


Last updated June 12
9 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1196 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
920 Raymond St
920 Raymond Street, Upland, CA
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home for Rent in Upland! - Beautiful recently remodeled 2 story home in a good neighborhood of Upland features 5 beds (1 bed downstairs), 2 baths, 1,900 sqft. 2-car garage. Vaulted ceiling, spacious living room and family room.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1551 N Poconos Cir
1551 Poconos Circle, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1844 sqft
3 Bed 3 Bath Remodeled House For Rent in Gated and Private Upland Community - Gated private community. New paint, new tile, new carpet. Central Air. Formal living room and separate family room with a fireplace.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1685 Maywood Ave
1685 Maywood Avenue, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1862 sqft
North Upland, Single Story 3 Bed 2 Bath House for Lease - This beautiful corner lot, single story home has upgraded bathrooms, granite countertops, 2 fireplaces, 2 walk-in closets in the master suite and fresh paint in all the bedrooms.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1041 East Washington Boulevard
1041 East Washington Boulevard, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
912 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a beautiful one story three bedroom one bath vintage home in Upland. Situated on a large lot with alley access, no garage but there is a shed. Washer dryer and refrigerator are not warrantied.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
349 Cardinal Lane
349 Cardinal Lane, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1641 sqft
UPGRADED NEWER HOME located in a very convenient location!! Walking distance to Claremont 5 Colleges, Metro link, restaurants. Close to Montclair mall, Target, gym, 210 / 10 Freeways, shops and many more.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2255 wisteria
2255 Wisteria Avenue, Upland, CA
Great home in North Upland! Spacious living room with high ceilings and fire place. Dining room next to the kitchen. Upgraded kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, recessed lights, stainless steel appliances, newer counter tops and breakfast nook.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1077 Venice Way
1077 Venice Way, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1670 sqft
Beautiful two story condo with lots of upgrades through-out including window shutters, wood flooring, granite kitchen and more. .. Corner unit with view of the pool area. Walking distance to shops and schools. Near FWYs 10 & 210

Last updated May 4
1 Unit Available
1771 Pitassi Way
1771 Pitassi Way, Upland, CA
A Beautiful Executive Home in the highly sought after known as The Colonies Community. Centered near one of Uplands newly built shopping centers with choices of various well known restaurants.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
847 Parisa Place
847 Parisa Pl, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2193 sqft
A single family residence situated in the gated community of Springtime at the Harvest in Upland. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is open and airy with beautiful 9-feet ceilings.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
1408 W 14th St
1408 14th Street, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1666 sqft
1408 W 14th STREET UPLAND 91786 (3 BED / 2 BATH) - This lovely home is ready for you to enjoy! This single story home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with 1666 square feet of living space. It is located in a very beatiful area of the Upland .

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
1694 Carmel Cir E
1694 Carmel Circle East, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1670 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Spacious condo and beautiful neighborhood - Property Id: 167880 Bonus room, separate dining area, living room, office, and 3 BR 3 Bath and patio backyard. Good credit please.
Results within 1 mile of Upland


Last updated June 12
32 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,702
1360 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.


Last updated June 12

La Mesa
33 Units Available
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1348 sqft
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
106 West 6th Street
106 West 6th Street, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2050 sqft
FULLY furnished 3 bedroom home ready for immediate move in - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL ME AT Hotthomespm@GMAIL.COM This fully furnished Executive Rental one story home includes a pool and spa. Open living area and easy to move into.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
8681 Lago Vista Pl
8681 Lago Vista Pl, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Wonderful Home in Rancho Cucamonga! - Beautiful open floor plan, two story, 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse, 1684 sq. ft.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
8861 ASH
8861 Ash, Montclair, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1410 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW- the new development at Arrow Station in Montclair. This home is located at 8861 ASH UNIT L This 3 bedroom/2.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
8065 Thoroughbred Street
8065 Thoroughbred Street, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
FULLY FURNISHED!!! Executive Estate in the highly desirable "Christmas Tree Lane" area of Alta Loma. This house has 3,980 sq.ft.

Last updated December 28
1 Unit Available
5554 Bonnie Brae Street
5554 Bonnie Brae Street, Montclair, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1256 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath home in the middle of the block, totally fenced, Huge enclosed patio, laundry area next to kitchen. Master has 3/4 bath. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, attached 2 car garage. Central air conditioning and central heat.
Results within 5 miles of Upland


Last updated June 12
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.


Last updated June 12

Downtown Ontario
8 Units Available
Ontario Town Square Townhomes
380 East Bluebird Privado, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,517
1647 sqft
John Galvin Park and the Ontario Village Shopping Center are just a short drive from this property. Residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and spa. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.


Last updated June 12
Terra Vista
10 Units Available
Terra Vista Apartments
10935 Terra Vista Pkwy, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,293
1148 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom townhomes and apartments. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garage parking. Clubhouse, fitness center, four pools, five spas and business center. Near parks and schools in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.


Last updated June 12

Ontario Center
29 Units Available
Vistara
3410 E 4th St, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,963
1402 sqft
Convenient apartments for commuters in Ontario with easy access to I-10/San Bernardino Freeway. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include a swimming pool, 24-hour gym and dog grooming area. Apartments feature private patios and walk-in closets.
